Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini India Launch and Key Specifications Tipped Online

Oppo is reportedly working on a compact flagship smartphone in the Reno lineup. Dubbed as Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, the handset has been subjected to various leaks and rumours in the past that gave some hints about its potential specifications. Now, a leak has emerged online revealing that the handset might soon launch in India. The tipster has also leaked some key specifications of the upcoming Reno 15 Pro Mini.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Key Specifications and India Launch Timeline Leaked

As per the tipster Gadgetsdata, the company is planning to launch a compact flagship smartphone in India soon. The tipster claims that the handset will be officially known as Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini. He further claims that the smartphone might launch at the end of December 2025 or in January 2026 in India.

The tipster says that the model number for the Reno 15 Pro Mini is CPH2813. Moreover, he further revealed key specifications of the device. As per the tipster, the Reno 15 Pro Mini is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor.

The tipster further claims that the upcoming handset will come loaded with a 6.32-inch 1.5K flat OLED display. The handset will also feature a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The device is also said to pack a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset is reported to come with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom. Moreover, the device is said to pack a 50-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies and video calling.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is also reported to pack 80W fast charging support, and it might also support wireless charging as well. The tipster further claims that the handset might come with an IP69 rating, which will make it water and dust-resistant.

Meanwhile, an earlier report claimed that the Reno 15 Pro Mini might launch in Glacier White colour option. The handset might come with a unique ribbon-style finish, which is said to be exclusive to the white colour option. Moreover, the handset is said to weigh 187 grams and measures roughly 7.99mm. That being said, there is no official confirmation about the India launch of the Reno 15 Pro Mini, but we might see some announcement in the near future.