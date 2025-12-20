Santhana Prapthirasthu Now Streaming on Prime Video and JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

Santhana Prapthirasthu is a movie based on the Telugu language and is of the comedy genre that goes into the socially sensitive topics with the help of humour and emotions. It has been directed by Sanjeev Reddy and represents the family friendly narrative which goes with relatable characters in the movie. There is a conversation about fertility with a light and engaging tone which highlights societal pressure in a very subtle way. It gives a refreshing vibe and connects with the audience more.

When and Where to Watch

The movie was released on November 14, 2025 on celluloid. Now it is on OTT, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar from where viewers can enjoy this drama.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer gives a clear tone of the movie with its humorous dialogues. There are lead characters which go with the conflict and story moves with Chaitanya, who is a very soft spoken man. He gets married to Kalyani going against his family. Going ahead, he finds that he has a low sperm count while they wanted to plan a family. There comes the blend of funny and comic situations with emotional moments. The couple faces pressure from parents and others. There occurs clashes, judgements and their own insecurities. They try to come over that with understanding.

Cast and Crew

The movie has Vikranth Reddy, Chandni Chowdary, Vennela Kishore, Tharun Bhascker, Abhinav Gomatam, Murlidhar Goud, Sri Lakshmi, Satya Krishnan, Harsha Vardhan, and others. It has been directed by Sanjeev Reddy. Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvu Hariprasad Reddy have produced it.

Reception

Santhana Prapthirasthu has an IMDb rating of 8.1, it's known for its humorous story and punches.