Technology News
English Edition

Human Specimens Now Streaming on Prime Video: A Chilling Japanese Mystery You Shouldn’t Miss

Human Specimens is a dark Japanese mystery series on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 December 2025 15:16 IST
Human Specimens Now Streaming on Prime Video: A Chilling Japanese Mystery You Shouldn’t Miss

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Human Specimens is a Japanese mystery thriller based on Kanae Minato’s novel

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A Japanese mystery series based on a novel by bestselling author Kanae
  • A haunting story blending obsession, art, beauty, love, and madness
  • Strong performances led by Hidetoshi Nishijima
Advertisement

Human Specimens is a Japanese mystery based on a novel by the best-selling author, Kanae Minato. It tells about the obsession, art, beauty and also gives a demarcation between madness and love. It's streaming on OTT now. There is a researcher who astonishes the audience with the confession that sets the captivating tone of the series. The story blends with the atmospheric narrative that takes you to the deep emotions and psychological content. It is an interesting tale with strong characters.

When and Where to Watch

This season is out now on OTT, Amazon Prime Video, from where viewers can enjoy this series.

Trailer and Plot

This series starts with six young boys dead bodies. The professor named, Shiro Sakaki who is a butterfly expert. He turns himself towards police with an unexpected turn. His confession of making human specimens gives a shock to the police. With interrogation, there is a revelation of an eerie side of his in which his motive is clear through his view of life, death and beauty. The actions of this professor gets even more distrubing, when ther is a secret revealed. One of the victim was his own son, named Itaru. When the story unwraps through the flashback and many other perspective which are quite suspenseful to watch.

Cast and Crew

It features an all-Japanese cast headed by Hidetoshi Nishijima and Ichikawa Somegorō VIII. Also starring is the supporting cast consisting of Rie Miyazawa, Aoi Ito, Towa Araki, Jyutaro Yamanaka, Kodai Kurosaki, Leo Matsumoto and Ikuho Akiya.

Reception

The response of the audience is quite intriguing about this series, and it is quite compelling to watch. It has no IMDb rating till now.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: imdb, storytelling
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Feature Newly-Launched Exynos 2600 SoC
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini India Launch and Key Specifications Tipped Online

Related Stories

Human Specimens Now Streaming on Prime Video: A Chilling Japanese Mystery You Shouldn’t Miss
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini India Launch and Key Specifications Tipped Online
  2. Dominic and The Ladies' Purse Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch It Online
  3. Vivo V70 Seres, X200T, and X300FE India Launch Timeline and Prices Leaked Online
  4. YouTube Bans Popular Channels for Making Misleading AI-Generated Movie Trailers
  5. Human Specimens on Prime Video: A Chilling Japanese Mystery You Shouldn't Miss
  6. This WhatsApp 'GhostPairing' Attack Lets Hackers Take Over Your Account
  7. Honor Magic V6 Specifications Leaked; Might Launch With This Chip, Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Industry OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Human Specimens Now Streaming on Prime Video: A Chilling Japanese Mystery You Shouldn’t Miss
  3. Santhana Prapthirasthu Now Streaming on Prime Video and JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini India Launch and Key Specifications Tipped Online
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Feature Newly-Launched Exynos 2600 SoC
  6. Dawood Now Streaming Online: A Crime Comedy Thriller with Twists, Chaos, and Dark Humour
  7. Vivo V70 Seres, X200T, and X300FE India Launch Timeline and Prices Leaked Online
  8. Astronomers Observe Black Hole Twisting Spacetime for the First Time, Confirming Einstein’s Theory
  9. Hubble Captures Rare Collision in Nearby Planetary System, Revealing Violent Planet Formation
  10. Scientists Rule Out Elusive Sterile Neutrino After 10-Year Hunt, Shaking Particle Physics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »