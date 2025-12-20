Human Specimens is a Japanese mystery based on a novel by the best-selling author, Kanae Minato. It tells about the obsession, art, beauty and also gives a demarcation between madness and love. It's streaming on OTT now. There is a researcher who astonishes the audience with the confession that sets the captivating tone of the series. The story blends with the atmospheric narrative that takes you to the deep emotions and psychological content. It is an interesting tale with strong characters.

When and Where to Watch

This season is out now on OTT, Amazon Prime Video, from where viewers can enjoy this series.

Trailer and Plot

This series starts with six young boys dead bodies. The professor named, Shiro Sakaki who is a butterfly expert. He turns himself towards police with an unexpected turn. His confession of making human specimens gives a shock to the police. With interrogation, there is a revelation of an eerie side of his in which his motive is clear through his view of life, death and beauty. The actions of this professor gets even more distrubing, when ther is a secret revealed. One of the victim was his own son, named Itaru. When the story unwraps through the flashback and many other perspective which are quite suspenseful to watch.

Cast and Crew

It features an all-Japanese cast headed by Hidetoshi Nishijima and Ichikawa Somegorō VIII. Also starring is the supporting cast consisting of Rie Miyazawa, Aoi Ito, Towa Araki, Jyutaro Yamanaka, Kodai Kurosaki, Leo Matsumoto and Ikuho Akiya.

Reception

The response of the audience is quite intriguing about this series, and it is quite compelling to watch. It has no IMDb rating till now.