Vivo V70 Seres, X200T, and X300FE India Launch Timeline and Prices Leaked Online

Vivo’s upcoming lineup launch timeline and prices have leaked online. Here’s what you need to know.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 December 2025 12:20 IST
Vivo V70 Seres, X200T, and X300FE India Launch Timeline and Prices Leaked Online
Highlights
  • Vivo is reported to launch the new Vivo V70 series in January 2026
  • The company is also planning to launch Vivo X200T
  • Check out the leaked launch timeline and prices of these devices
Vivo is reportedly working on the next iteration of its smartphones, which might be introduced in early 2026. There are multiple reports that hint that the company is working on the Vivo V70 series, Vivo X200T, and Vivo X300 FE. Now, ahead of the official launch, some key details regarding their India launch and prices have been leaked online. According to a tipster, the Vivo V70 series might launch in late January 2026, followed by the X300 FE launch. Here's what you need to know. 

Vivo V70 Series, X200T, and X300FE India Launch and Prices Leaked Online 

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the company may introduce three models in January 2026. The tipster claims that the brand might launch Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite, and X200T in late January 2026. The tipster further claims that the X300FE might launch at a later stage in India. 

Moreover, the tipster says that the Vivo V70 model might be available in a single configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. He further claims that the company might introduce the upcoming handset in Red and Yellow colour options. 

Now coming to the prices, the tipster claims that Vivo V70 might be priced at Rs. 45,000 in India. He further says that the Vivo V70 Elite might come with a price tag of Rs. 50,000. 

Moreover, the Vivo X200T is reported to be priced around Rs. 55,000. Lastly, the tipster also claims that the Vivo X300 FE could launch around Rs. 60,000. That being said, he claims that these are expected prices and not confirmed. The pricing will likely change at launch. 

The Vivo V70 was recently spotted on the FCC website, revealing key features and specifications. The listing revealed that the handset comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The listing further shows that the handset runs on Android 16 and supports 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi. 

More importantly, the handset was also previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and Geekbench with the model number V2538. The Geekbench listing revealed that the handset comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset scored 1,235 points in single-core and 3,920 points in multi-core testing.

Further reading: Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo X200T, Vivo X300FE
