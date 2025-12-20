OnePlus 15T Display, Camera, and More Details Leaked Online

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its flagship 15 series. The brand has been reported to be working on a new smartphone, dubbed as OnePlus 15T. The third model in the latest flagship series will offer some powerful performance and might come with a compact form factor. Here's what you need to know.

OnePlus 15T Key Features Tipped Online

According to a well-known Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station, the company has been preparing for the launch of the OnePlus 15T. The tipster claims that the company has also started the trial production of the accessories for the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

The tipster says that the company might be working on a magnetic snap-case for the upcoming model in white or grey colour options. Moving on, the tipster has also spilt some key information about the upcoming OnePlus 15T.

To start with, the handset will equip a 6/3-inch 1.5K flat screen display, which could be AMOLED. The handset will also feature a 165Hz screen refresh rate, the tipster claims. Moreover, the smartphone will come with a metal frame. The OnePlus 15T is also said to pack a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Apart from this, the handset is also reported to pack a battery larger than 7,000mAh.

Apart from this, the handset is also said to come with a telephoto sensor on the rear panel. Previous rumours claim that the handset might be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

The smartphone is also reported to pack a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. Reports also claim that the upcoming handset might be unveiled in the first half of 2026. And post its China launch, the same model might come to India as OnePlus 15s. More details about the compact flagship are likely to be revealed soon.

