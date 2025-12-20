Technology News
English Edition

Dawood Now Streaming Online: A Crime Comedy Thriller with Twists, Chaos, and Dark Humour

Dawood Telugu delivers a chaotic mix of crime, suspense, and comedy as an ordinary man fights to survive an unexpected underworld trap.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 December 2025 12:21 IST
Dawood Now Streaming Online: A Crime Comedy Thriller with Twists, Chaos, and Dark Humour

Photo Credit: IMDB

Dawood is a Telugu crime comedy thriller where an ordinary man is pulled into the underworld

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Telugu-dubbed crime comedy thriller with dark humour
  • Story of an ordinary cab driver caught in a dangerous criminal web
  • Directed by Prashanth Raman with engaging performances
Advertisement

What happens when an innocent driver meets gangsters accidentally! Yes, Dawood is about it. On top of that, there is a mysterious kingpin who entangles him in his world. It's thrilling to watch the tense environment with his clever skills. The movie takes you into the life of an ordinary man who gets into an underworld drama. He gets trapped unknowingly and now tries to get out of this situation, but there are many dangerous challenges that come his way. Dawood gives the theme of dangers, conflicts, chaos and survival.

When and Where to Watch

Dawood is now available on Lionsgate Play. Viewers can see it in other languages too.

Trailer and Plot

Dawood offers a trailer which shows a fast-paced world of a cab driver who has to pass on a parcel to someone. The parcel exposes him to the underworld. This driver leads a very simple and happy life. Unaware of the fact that he is going to get into a perilous situation where he is going to meet not just gangsters but the Kingpin, who is the head of all and is quite dangerous. People get scared only by his name. He struggles to leave that web of gangsters, but Dawood makes it really hard for him as he gets to know about him.

Cast and Crew

Prashanth Raman directed and wrote the film. There is Linga Dheenadayalan as lead, and other actors include Dileepan, Saara Aachar, Radha Ravi, Shah Ra, Sai Dheena, Vaiyapuri, etc. Music is by Rakesh Ambigapathy, while cinematography and editing make for a signature grimy crime-comedy aesthetic.

Reception

The movie has been appreciated for its humorous approach, performances and captivating performances that keep you glued with 7.3 IMDb rating.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, FILM, LIONSGATE
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
90s - A Middle Class Biopic Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Telugu Drama Series

Related Stories

Dawood Now Streaming Online: A Crime Comedy Thriller with Twists, Chaos, and Dark Humour
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini India Launch and Key Specifications Tipped Online
  2. OnePlus 15T Display, Camera, and More Details Leaked Online
  3. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. A black hole is seen twisting spacetime, just as Einstein predicted
  5. Vivo V70 Seres, X200T, and X300FE India Launch Timeline and Prices Leaked Online
  6. 90s - A Middle Class Biopic Streaming Now Online: Everything You Need to Know About
  7. Human Specimens on Prime Video: A Chilling Japanese Mystery You Shouldn't Miss
#Latest Stories
  1. 90s - A Middle Class Biopic Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Telugu Drama Series
  2. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. OnePlus 15T Display, Camera, and More Details Leaked Online
  4. Industry OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Human Specimens Now Streaming on Prime Video: A Chilling Japanese Mystery You Shouldn’t Miss
  6. Santhana Prapthirasthu Now Streaming on Prime Video and JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  7. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini India Launch and Key Specifications Tipped Online
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Feature Newly-Launched Exynos 2600 SoC
  9. Dawood Now Streaming Online: A Crime Comedy Thriller with Twists, Chaos, and Dark Humour
  10. Vivo V70 Seres, X200T, and X300FE India Launch Timeline and Prices Leaked Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »