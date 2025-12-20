Dawood Now Streaming Online: A Crime Comedy Thriller with Twists, Chaos, and Dark Humour

What happens when an innocent driver meets gangsters accidentally! Yes, Dawood is about it. On top of that, there is a mysterious kingpin who entangles him in his world. It's thrilling to watch the tense environment with his clever skills. The movie takes you into the life of an ordinary man who gets into an underworld drama. He gets trapped unknowingly and now tries to get out of this situation, but there are many dangerous challenges that come his way. Dawood gives the theme of dangers, conflicts, chaos and survival.

When and Where to Watch

Dawood is now available on Lionsgate Play. Viewers can see it in other languages too.

Trailer and Plot

Dawood offers a trailer which shows a fast-paced world of a cab driver who has to pass on a parcel to someone. The parcel exposes him to the underworld. This driver leads a very simple and happy life. Unaware of the fact that he is going to get into a perilous situation where he is going to meet not just gangsters but the Kingpin, who is the head of all and is quite dangerous. People get scared only by his name. He struggles to leave that web of gangsters, but Dawood makes it really hard for him as he gets to know about him.

Cast and Crew

Prashanth Raman directed and wrote the film. There is Linga Dheenadayalan as lead, and other actors include Dileepan, Saara Aachar, Radha Ravi, Shah Ra, Sai Dheena, Vaiyapuri, etc. Music is by Rakesh Ambigapathy, while cinematography and editing make for a signature grimy crime-comedy aesthetic.

Reception

The movie has been appreciated for its humorous approach, performances and captivating performances that keep you glued with 7.3 IMDb rating.