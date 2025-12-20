Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Feature Newly-Launched Exynos 2600 SoC

Samsung is reported to favour Exynos 2600 over the Snapdragon chipset for its upcoming flip smartphone.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 December 2025 12:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Feature Newly-Launched Exynos 2600 SoC

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (pictured) is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 processor

Highlights
  • Samsung recently announced the Exynos 2600 SoC
  • The company is reported to pack the new chipset in Galaxy Z Flip 8
  • The SoC is built using a 2nm process
Samsung recently introduced its flagship-grade processor, the Exynos 2600. The latest processor from Samsung is said to be the world's first SoC to be built using a 2nm fabrication process. Now, a new report has emerged online claiming that the latest flagship processor might power the next generation of flip smartphone. The report claims that Samsung might introduce the new chipset in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8. Here's what you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Might Get Powered by Exynos 2600 SoC

According to a report by The Bell, Samsung is planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 with the latest Exynos processor. The report claims, citing some industry sources, that the brand is considering the Exynos 2600 for its next flip smartphone. The report further adds that, unless some major problem arises with the new chipset, you will likely see it in the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

With this, the South Korean giant will once again go with the Exynos chipset for its flip smartphone. For those who are unaware, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also powered by the Exynos chipset. The report further mentions that the move to include the new Exynos SoC is due to the rising cost of memory, and Samsung may have more incentive to use an Exynos chip in an effort to keep the material costs down. The handset is expected to be unveiled in July 2026, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Samsung recently introduced its next-generation flagship SoC globally. The Exynos 2600 is built on a 2nm process with advanced GAA (Gate-All-Around) technology. The chipset features eight cores with C1-Ultra core clocked at 3.8GHz, three C1-Pro cores operating at 3.25GHz, and six C1-Pro cores capped at 2.75GHz.

Moreover, the SoC also packs Samsung Xclipse 960 deca-core GPU based on ARMv9.3 architecture and an AI engine with 32K MAC NPU. The chip also supports on-device displays with a maximum 4K or WQUXGA resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the latest chipset from the brand also supports up to 320-megapixel single camera sensors or 64-megapixel + 32-megapixel dual camera configurations.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 specifications
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
