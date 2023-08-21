Technology News

AI-Created Work of Art Cannot Be Copyrighted Under US Law, Rules American Court

The fast-growing field of generative AI has raised novel intellectual property issues.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 August 2023 23:35 IST
AI-Created Work of Art Cannot Be Copyrighted Under US Law, Rules American Court

The Copyright Office has also rejected an artist's bid for copyrights on images generated through the AI

Highlights
  • Several pending suits have been filed over the use of copyrighted works
  • Human authorship is a "bedrock requirement of copyright"
  • Only works with human authors can receive copyrights

A work of art created by artificial intelligence without any human input cannot be copyrighted under United States law, a US court in Washington, DC, has ruled.

Only works with human authors can receive copyrights, US District Judge Beryl Howell said on Friday, affirming the US Copyright Office's rejection of an application filed by computer scientist Stephen Thaler on behalf of his DABUS system.

The Friday decision follows losses for Thaler on bids for US patents covering inventions he said were created by DABUS, short for Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience. 

Thaler has also applied for DABUS-generated patents in other countries including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia and Saudi Arabia with limited success.

Thaler's attorney Ryan Abbott said on Monday that he and his client strongly disagree with the decision and will appeal. The Copyright Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

The fast-growing field of generative AI has raised novel intellectual property issues. The Copyright Office has also rejected an artist's bid for copyrights on images generated through the AI system Midjourney, despite the artist's argument that the system was part of their creative process.

Several pending lawsuits have also been filed over the use of copyrighted works to train generative AI without permission.

"We are approaching new frontiers in copyright as artists put AI in their toolbox," which will raise "challenging questions" for copyright law, Howell wrote on Friday. 

"This case, however, is not nearly so complex," Howell said.

Thaler applied in 2018 for a copyright covering "A Recent Entrance to Paradise," a piece of visual art that he said was created by his AI system without any human input. The office rejected the application last year and said creative works must have human authors to be copyrightable.

Thaler challenged the decision in federal court, arguing that human authorship is not a concrete legal requirement and allowing AI copyrights would be in line with copyright's purpose as outlined in the US constitution to "promote the progress of science and useful arts."

Howell agreed with the Copyright Office and said human authorship is a "bedrock requirement of copyright" based on "centuries of settled understanding."

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, AI created work, US Law, copyright law
Realme C51 Specifications Listed on Company's Africa Website: All Details
Paytm Investing to Build Artificial General Intelligence Software Stack: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Related Stories

AI-Created Work of Art Cannot Be Copyrighted Under US Law, Rules American Court
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Anticipation Builds After Russia’s Luna-25 Crash
  2. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G First Look Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. Motorola G84 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Design: See Here
  4. Realme Buds Air 5 Will Launch in India With the Buds Air 5 Pro on This Date
  5. Moto G14 to Be Available in These Colour Variants in India Soon
  6. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  7. Vivo V29e Will Launch in India on This Date
  8. Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, Band 8 Pro Launched at These Prices
  9. Paytm to Build Artificial General Intelligence Software Stack, says CEO
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Social Media and Internet Misuse Top Parental Concerns, Says Study
  2. Despite Luna-25's Failure, Russia Is Hopeful to Explore Moon's Resources
  3. Paytm Investing to Build Artificial General Intelligence Software Stack: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma
  4. AI-Created Work of Art Cannot Be Copyrighted Under US Law, Rules American Court
  5. Realme C51 Specifications Listed on Company's Africa Website: All Details
  6. Moto G14 New Colour Options to Launch in India on August 24: All Details
  7. BYJU'S Senior Vice President Cherian Thomas Resigns, to Lead US-Based Firm Next
  8. Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module Establishes Connection With Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter
  9. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to Reportedly Feature a New Camera App with Redesigned Interface
  10. Meta Expected to Roll Out Web Version for Threads by This Week: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.