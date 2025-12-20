Technology News
Industry OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Industry is a British corporate drama that follows ambitious graduates navigating ruthless competition and moral dilemmas at a top investment bank in London.

Updated: 20 December 2025
Industry OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Industry is a British drama by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, streaming on JioHotstar from Jan 12, 2025

  • A realistic portrayal of ambition, power, and pressure in international
  • Strong ensemble cast led by Myha’la Herrold and Marisa Abela
  • Critically acclaimed writing with an IMDb rating of 7.5
Industry is a British television drama which gives a realistic view and high pressure of the society of international finance. It has been created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. This series takes you to a group of graduates who are competing for permanent positions at a well-reputed investment bank in London. It has a raw storytelling approach and intense workplace politics. It also explores ambition, identity and morality. This series explores modern drama with a corporate ambiance and it gives a captivating vibe to the viewers.

When and Where to Watch

Industry can be seen online on JioHotstar now on January 12, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The series focuses on a cohort of ambitious young men and women starting their careers at a prestigious investment bank called Pierpoint & Co. as they enter the firm during their graduate training program. Dominated by cut-throat competition, extended work hours, and omnipresent performance pressure, the thin line between professional and personal life begins to fade away. Industry in its seasons unfolds as a slow-burning tension between ambition and ruthlessness, with its dogs-eat-dogs wintered across the series' unfolding as various power/financial crises, personal breakdowns and ethical trade-offs deepen the narrative.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Myha'la Herrold as Harper Stern, Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani, Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing and David Jonsson as Gus Sackey. Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill and Sagar Radia co-star in key supporting roles. Industry is a drama from HBO and the BBC, written by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, and directed and produced by the people behind Industry.

Reception

The industry got many positive recognitions for the writing, performances and concept. There is an IMDb rating for it at a score of 7.5.

Gadgets 360 Staff
