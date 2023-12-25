Technology News
Jio Happy New Year 2024 Offer Brings Prepaid Recharge Plan With Extra Validity Benefits: Details

With the additional 24 days validity, Jio's Rs. 2,999 plan offered under Happy New Year Offer 2024 will be valid for a total of 389 days.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 25 December 2023 11:55 IST
Jio Happy New Year 2024 Offer Brings Prepaid Recharge Plan With Extra Validity Benefits: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

The plan offers 2.5GB of 4G data per day through the vailidity period

Highlights
  • Jio claims to offer unlimited 5G data through the validity period
  • Customers of this prepaid plan also have access to unlimited voice calls
  • This plan also includes free access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud
Jio has announced the "Happy New Year Offer 2024" for its prepaid users in India. Notably, the telecom operator has refreshed one of the company's older annual prepaid plans. The New Year offer provides the benefit of added 24 days of validity, which is complementary to its regular 365 days of validity. This is currently extended only to the Rs. 2,999 plan. Benefits offered in the plan remain the same, but with the increased validity period, the per-day cost is reduced for customers.

The Reliance-owned network service provider explained in a Terms and Conditions page on its website that the long-term prepaid recharge plan of Rs. 2,999 will come with a 24-day validity voucher which will allow the plan to continue for an additional 24 days after its usual 365-day validity runs out, resulting in a total of 389 days of validity. The plan can be purchased through Jio's prepaid plan page on its website or via the MyJio application.

The benefits extended during those 24 additional days will remain the same as the ones available during the rest of the plan's validity. Only the daily cost incurred by the customer will effectively come down from Rs. 8.21 per day to Rs. 7.70 per day. With this plan, users will have access to 2.5GB of 4G data per day for every day of the previously mentioned 389 days.

Customers who choose to buy this Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan will enjoy unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS per day. This plan also allows unlimited 5G data, although 5G accessibility varies by region. Users within the 5G network coverage area will be able to access this.

This prepaid plan includes access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud as well. Notably, the JioCinema subscription included with this package is not the JioCinema Premium subscription. Users will have to buy it independently for Rs. 1,499 via the JioCinema portal. The JioTV Premium subscription offers access to up to 14 different OTT apps under a single plan. 

Jio Happy New Year 2024 Offer Brings Prepaid Recharge Plan With Extra Validity Benefits: Details
