Nothing Phone 2a Processor, Display, and Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimenisty 7200 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 25 December 2023 13:44 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a is said to be a skimmed down version of the Nothing Phone 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a is said to ship with Nothing OS 2.5
  • The phone is likely to sport a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • The Nothing Phone 2a could also sport a 32-megapixel front camera
Nothing Phone 2a is likely to launch soon as the third smartphone from the company. Details of a new handset from the UK-based OEM surfaced online a few weeks back, and it was speculated to be the Nothing Phone 2a model. The possibility of this handset being the Nothing Phone 3 was cast aside in leaks and reports considering the company's product cycle. From the leaked details, the Phone 2a is expected to be a skimmed-down version of the Nothing Phone 2, launched in July this year. A new leak suggests some key specifications of the purported smartphone.

A Smartprix report suggested that the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with the model number rm692h5, made by BOE and Visionox. It is said to feature a resolution of 1,084 x 2,412 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. According to the report, the phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimenisty 7200 chipset. 

The report citing tipster Kamila (@Za_Raczke) added that the dual rear camera system of the Nothing Phone 2a is likely to include a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KNG9 1/1.5-inch primary sensor and a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 1/2.76-inch sensor with an ultrawide lens. The report adds that the handset is expected to carry a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor.

Seven wallpapers of the purported Nothing Phone 2a were also leaked in the report. They are called - ‘Ruxe', ‘Nexul', ‘Azunim White', ‘Orbique', ‘Rubrane Black', ‘Ambra', and ‘Virmar'. The handset is expected to launch in Black and White colour options. The report detailed that the Black variant will likely use Rubrane Black, while the White variant will likely use Azunim White as default wallpapers.

The report also suggested some availability details of the Nothing Phone 2a. The handset will reportedly be available for purchase in India, Japan, Europe and global markets carrying the model names PacmanIND, PacmanJPN, PacmanEEA, and Pacman, respectively. It is said to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 'Nothing to See' event in Barcelona on February 27. The company has not yet confirmed the launches we might see on the day but the report speculates that alongside the Phone 2a, Nothing may also tease the Phone 3 at the event.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing Phone 2a launch, Nothing Phone 2a price, Nothing Phone 2a specifications, Nothing Phone 2a design, Nothing, MWC 2024, MCW
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses as Christmas Ushers 2023 into Finale Week, Altcoins Remain Volatile

