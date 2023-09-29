Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale vs Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Bank Offers Detailed

Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale are scheduled to begin on October 8.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 September 2023 14:01 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Anirudh Reddy

Amazon Great Indian Festival will offer additional discounts to SBI card holders

  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will bring SBI bank card offers
  • Flipkart will offer discounts to customers of three banks
  • Both Amazon and Flipkart will offer additional exchange discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale bank offers and discounts have been revealed by both platforms, days ahead of the sale events that are scheduled to begin on October 8. The sales are expected to bring a range of offers, deals and discounts on various products — including smartphones, TVs, computers, wireless earphones, and other consumer electronics — on both e-commerce websites. Customers can also avail of discounts before the sale, via Amazon's Kickstarter deals, or Flipkart's 'Sale Price Live' promotions.

In addition to discounts on products that are on sale during the upcoming Great Indian Festival sale and Big Billion Days sale on Amazon and Flipkart, respectively, you will be able to further increase your savings using eligible credit and debit cards for purchases. In order to avail of these additional discounts, it is a good idea to activate online transactions on your bank card before the sale begins.

As part of the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, SBI debit and credit card holders will be able to avail of a 10 percent instant discount on online transactions. You will also be able to lower the prices of smartphones and other consumer electronics products thanks to exchange discounts.

If you have an Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, or ICICI Bank credit or debit card, you can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Just like its rival Amazon, you can buy some products at cheaper prices by exchanging your older smartphone or a similar device. Flipkart will also allow you to trade in your "Supercoins" to lower the price of your next purchase.

It is worth noting that Amazon Prime subscribers and Flipkart Plus members will also have an advantage over other customers during the upcoming sale events. For example, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can access the Great Indian Festival 2023 sale at midnight on October 7 to avail of discounts, deals, and offers ahead of customers who are not Prime members.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
