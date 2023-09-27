Technology News
  Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Mobile Deals Revealed; Discounts on Galaxy F13, Poco M5, Pixel 7 and More

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Mobile Deals Revealed; Discounts on Galaxy F13, Poco M5, Pixel 7 and More

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is yet to begin, but the Pixel 7 is already available at a 39 percent discount.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 September 2023 11:29 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Mobile Deals Revealed; Discounts on Galaxy F13, Poco M5, Pixel 7 and More

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart is yet to announce the dates for its Big Billion Days sale event

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is expected to begin in early October
  • Smartphones deals are teased on the ecommerce platform
  • Flipkart is also offering additional bank offers and exchange discounts
Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale 2023 is expected to begin in the first half of October, and the e-commerce platform's much-awaited sale is expected to bring several deals, discounts and offers on smartphones. However, suppose you want to purchase a new phone within the next few days. In that case, Flipkart has already listed some smartphones, such as the Nothing Phone 1, Samsung Galaxy F13, Poco M5 and Google's Pixel 7 at discounted prices ahead of the upcoming sale event. You can also avail of some bank offers and additional exchange discounts to further lower the prices of these phones.

On Wednesday, Flipkart updated the "Sale Price Live" section of its Big Billion Days sale microsite with discounts on several smartphone models that are inclusive of additional offers made available by the e-commerce platform. The Samsung Galaxy F13, launched in India at Rs. 11,999, can be purchased at Rs. 9,199. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 1 is on sale at Rs. 23,999 — the handset was launched in India with a Rs. 32,999 price tag.

Google's flagship Pixel 7 handset was launched in India last year at Rs. 59,999, but the phone is currently available for Rs. 36,499. As is the case with the other smartphones listed on the microsite, this discounted price is inclusive of all offers available, according to Flipkart. The Infinix Smart 7 can be bought for Rs. 5,939, down from its launch price of Rs. 7,299 in India,

The Vivo V29e debuted at Rs. 26,999 last month and is now available at Rs. 24,999 via Flipkart. Meanwhile, you can buy the Realme C55 at Rs. 9,499, slightly lower than its Rs. 10,999 launch price. The Oppo A17k, launched in India at Rs. 10,499, is now on sale for Rs. 7,999 in India.

Customers can also purchase the Redmi Note 12 for Rs. 10,799 — the company introduced this handset with a Rs. 17,999 price tag earlier this year. The Poco M5 is being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 6,999 instead of the Rs. 12,499 price point it launched last year. Flipkart previously dropped the price of the handset by Rs. 3,750 ahead of its Big Saving Days sale earlier this year.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G is currently listed at Rs. 35,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 39,999. You can also purchase the Moto G14 and Moto G32 at Rs. 8,099 (originally 9,999) and Rs. 8.999 (originally 10,499), respectively. The Realme 10 Pro 5G is now available at Rs. 15,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 18,999.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme C55

Realme C55

Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo A17k

Oppo A17k

Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G

Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

CMF Watch Pro, CMF Buds Pro and CMF Power 65 GaN Charger Launched by Nothing Sub-Brand in India
Itel P55 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Mobile Deals Revealed; Discounts on Galaxy F13, Poco M5, Pixel 7 and More
