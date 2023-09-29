Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are expected to launch soon. As the name suggests, the purported models are said to be Fan Edition models of the Galaxy Tab S9 series that was unveiled earlier in the year. The Galaxy Tab S9 lineup includes the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Several leaks and reports have suggested key features of the upcoming tablets. A new report now hints at the price points and some important specifications of the tablets.

Tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) states in a WinFuture report that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE could launch in Europe starting at a price of EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 46,400), while the Tab S9 FE+ could be priced at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 61,300). The report added that the 5G variants of the tablets could cost EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 8,800) more than the base price.

As per the report, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE could come with a 10.9-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2,304 x 1,440 pixels, and the Plus model could get a 12.4-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. Both tablets have also been tipped to be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 SoC.

The tablets are also said to launch in two storage variants each. The base Galaxy Tab S9 FE is expected to come in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ could be offered in 8GB +128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants. The tablets are also likely to support microSD card storage expansion.

Expected to ship with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS, both Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are tipped to support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC connectivity. The tablets may also get an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Plus model may also support a S Pen (stylus).

For optics, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are said to be equipped with 12-megapixel sensors in the front. The base model is expected to feature an 8-megapixel sensor at the back, which is tipped to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the Plus variant. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is likely to pack an 8,000mAh battery, while the Plus variant could be backed by a 10,090mAh battery, according to the leak.

