Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ Price, Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Exynos 1380 SoC

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ could arrive with an IP68 rating.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 September 2023 12:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ Price, Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Exynos 1380 SoC

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will be the Fan Edition models of the Tab S9 series

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE could have a 10.9-inch LCD display
  • The Tab S9+, on the other hand, is likely to sport a 12.4-inch LCD screen
  • The higher-end model could support a S Pen (stylus)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are expected to launch soon. As the name suggests, the purported models are said to be Fan Edition models of the Galaxy Tab S9 series that was unveiled earlier in the year. The Galaxy Tab S9 lineup includes the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Several leaks and reports have suggested key features of the upcoming tablets. A new report now hints at the price points and some important specifications of the tablets.

Tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) states in a WinFuture report that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE could launch in Europe starting at a price of EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 46,400), while the Tab S9 FE+ could be priced at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 61,300). The report added that the 5G variants of the tablets could cost EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 8,800) more than the base price.

As per the report, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE could come with a 10.9-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2,304 x 1,440 pixels, and the Plus model could get a 12.4-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. Both tablets have also been tipped to be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 SoC.

The tablets are also said to launch in two storage variants each. The base Galaxy Tab S9 FE is expected to come in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ could be offered in 8GB +128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants. The tablets are also likely to support microSD card storage expansion.

Expected to ship with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS, both Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are tipped to support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC connectivity. The tablets may also get an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Plus model may also support a S Pen (stylus).

For optics, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are said to be equipped with 12-megapixel sensors in the front. The base model is expected to feature an 8-megapixel sensor at the back, which is tipped to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the Plus variant. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is likely to pack an 8,000mAh battery, while the Plus variant could be backed by a 10,090mAh battery, according to the leak.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE launch, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Launch, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Join Most Altcoins in Minting Profits, Overall Market Sees Soft Rebound

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ Price, Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Exynos 1380 SoC
Comment
