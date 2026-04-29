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OpenAI, Amazon Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership as Microsoft’s Exclusive Deal Ends

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will become the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI Frontier.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 April 2026 18:34 IST
OpenAI, Amazon Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership as Microsoft’s Exclusive Deal Ends

Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI and Amazon are jointly developing a Stateful Runtime Environment

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Highlights
  • Amazon will also invest $50 billion in OpenAI
  • OpenAI commits to consume 2 GW of compute via AWS
  • Amazon Bedrock to host the latest OpenAI models
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Hours after OpenAI and Microsoft revealed the amended non-exclusive partnership, the ChatGPT maker has started forging new partnerships. On Monday, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Amazon and its cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS). The multi-faceted deal brings the latest OpenAI AI models to AWS customers, allows the AI firm to source additional compute, and includes a massive financial investment from the Seattle-based e-commerce giant. Amazon has also hosted several OpenAI models on its Bedrock platform in a limited preview.

OpenAI, Amazon Announce New Partnership

In separate posts, both companies announced the new strategic partnership. Notably, OpenAI did sign a deal with AWS in November 2025; however, that only focused on providing the AI giant with additional compute resources. The new multi-year deal brings OpenAI's frontier models to Amazon's customers, as well as includes a commitment for both companies to co-create new AI solutions.

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As part of the deal, Amazon will invest $50 billion (roughly Rs. 4.74 lakh crore) in OpenAI, starting with an initial investment of $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1.42 lakh crore), which will be followed by another $35 billion (roughly Rs. 3.31 lakh crore) once certain conditions are met. These conditions were not revealed by the companies.

A key highlight of the partnership is the joint development of a Stateful Runtime Environment, which will be powered by OpenAI's models and will be available via the Amazon Bedrock platform. It is being called the “next generation of how frontier models will be used,” and it can enable models to access elements such as compute, memory, and identity from software tools and data sources.

“These stateful developer environments will be trained to run optimally on AWS's infrastructure and integrated with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and infrastructure services so customers' AI applications and agents run cohesively with the rest of their infrastructure applications running in AWS,” the post said. Notably, it is expected to launch in the next few months.

Additionally, AWS will become the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI Frontier, and it will expand access to the AI giant's enterprise platform. The ChatGPT maker is also expanding the earlier $38 billion compute deal by $100 billion over the next eight years. Under this, it is committing to consume roughly two gigawatts of Trainium capacity. Notably, this commitment also spans Trainium4 chips, which are expected to be deployed in 2027.

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Further reading: OpenAI, Amazon, AWS, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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