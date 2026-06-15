OnePlus N6 will be launched at the end of June, the smartphone maker announced on Monday. The upcoming handset is set to debut as the first OnePlus N series phone. Along with the launch date announcement, the tech firm has also revealed the design of the OnePlus N6, which resembles the OnePlus Nord CE 6. It is shown to feature a square-shaped rear camera module, housing two camera lenses and an LED flash. Moreover, the first OnePlus N series handset is teased to arrive in two colour options. The OnePlus N lineup is said to be the company's new entry-level family of phones, and the company has now revealed how much these phones will cost in the country.

OnePlus N6 Set to Launch in India on June 30

In a post on X, the tech firm has announced that the upcoming OnePlus N6 will be launched in India on June 30 at 12 pm IST. Additionally, the company has revealed the design of the smartphone. The new OnePlus N6 is shown to sport a flat rear panel, featuring a square-shaped rear camera island in the top-left corner. Meanwhile, the centred OnePlus branding will be placed in the middle of the panel. It is also teased to sport a flat frame.

Meet the all-new #OnePlusN6

Our all-new smartphone lineup designed for India's young and neo generation with a New, Neo, Never Off philosophy.



Get notified: https://t.co/epVDSKIr94 pic.twitter.com/FGhGSTug8y — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 15, 2026

A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the OnePlus N6. Meanwhile, the left side of the phone will be left clean. Moreover, a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and the SIM tray will be placed on the bottom of the smartphone. The handset will also get a secondary microphone cutout on the top.

Lastly, the OnePlus N6 will sport a flat display with a centred hole-punch display cutout at the top, which will house a front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It also appears with relatively thick bezels.

OnePlus also revealed on Monday that the OnePlus N series will be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India, which means these handsets will be cheaper than the OnePlus Nord phones it currently sells in the country. The company has positioned its upcoming OnePlus N lineup as a way to offer the "core OnePlus experience to a broader audience."

This comes soon after the smartphone maker began teasing the launch of the OnePlus N6. The upcoming handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon. Moreover, it will be offered in black and green colour options. The phone was earlier expected to be unveiled in India in July.

Recently, a report highlighted that certain models in the OnePlus N series will be priced under Rs. 20,000. This suggests that the OnePlus N lineup could be positioned as the tech firm's new entry-level smartphone family, priced below the recently unveiled OnePlus Nord CE 6 series. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.