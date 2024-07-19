Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on PC Accessories

Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale goes live on July 20 with deals exclusively available to Prime members.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 July 2024 18:11 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories

Photo Credit: Asus

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale brings plenty of deals on mice, keyboards and other PC accessories

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 offers exciting deals on PC accessories
  • The sale takes place between July 20-21 for Prime members exclusively
  • Asus Marshmellow Kw100 Keyboard is available with a 47 percent discount
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale in India kicks off tomorrow (July 20) and goes on till July 21. During the two-day sale event, buyers have the opportunity to grab big discounts, bank coupons and other offers on a wide range of electronic products across categories such as smartphones, accessories, home appliances, laptops, PCs, and more. These devices will be available at considerably lower prices than their usually listed MRP on the e-commerce platform. In addition to existing offers, over 450 Indian and global brands will introduce products during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

If buyers are considering making a purchase related to PC peripherals, then the sale is a great avenue for getting accessories at discounted prices. Gadgets including mice, mechanical keyboards, speakers, web cameras, USB hubs and more, will also be available with a price cut during the sale. While it officially kicks off tomorrow, several early sale deals have already been revealed. The Asus Marshmellow Kw100 Keyboard, which usually retails for Rs. 4,229, can be purchased with a 47 percent discount at Rs. 2,299. In addition to this, the HP Z3700 Wireless Optical Mouse is available with a 48 percent discount, at Rs. 899. For those who struggle to manage their wired connections can look at the Verilux USB C Hub 6 in 1, which is currently selling with a 62 percent discount as part of the early offers.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on PC Accessories

Product MRP Deal Price
Asus Marshmellow Kw100 Keyboard Rs. 4,299 Rs. 2,299
HP Z3700 Wireless Optical Mouse Rs. 1,499 Rs. 899
Verilux USB C Hub 6 in 1 Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,129
Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 Desktop Speakers Rs. 5,999 Rs. 3,399
Samsung T9 Portable External SSD 1TB Rs. 29,349 Rs. 10,949
Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam Rs. 5,310 Rs. 2,699
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, Amazon Prime Day 2024, Prime Day discounts, Prime Day deals, Amazon Prime Day offers, Amazon prime, Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Early Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 80,000

