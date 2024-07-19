Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale in India kicks off tomorrow (July 20) and goes on till July 21. During the two-day sale event, buyers have the opportunity to grab big discounts, bank coupons and other offers on a wide range of electronic products across categories such as smartphones, accessories, home appliances, laptops, PCs, and more. These devices will be available at considerably lower prices than their usually listed MRP on the e-commerce platform. In addition to existing offers, over 450 Indian and global brands will introduce products during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

If buyers are considering making a purchase related to PC peripherals, then the sale is a great avenue for getting accessories at discounted prices. Gadgets including mice, mechanical keyboards, speakers, web cameras, USB hubs and more, will also be available with a price cut during the sale. While it officially kicks off tomorrow, several early sale deals have already been revealed. The Asus Marshmellow Kw100 Keyboard, which usually retails for Rs. 4,229, can be purchased with a 47 percent discount at Rs. 2,299. In addition to this, the HP Z3700 Wireless Optical Mouse is available with a 48 percent discount, at Rs. 899. For those who struggle to manage their wired connections can look at the Verilux USB C Hub 6 in 1, which is currently selling with a 62 percent discount as part of the early offers.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on PC Accessories

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.