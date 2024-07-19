Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Top Early Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

The effective sale prices include bank offers and coupon discounts available during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 July 2024 14:49 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale starts on July 20

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will last for two days
  • The sale will commence on July 20 at 12am IST
  • Customers using Amazon Pay UPI or Amazon Pay Balance may get cashback
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will be live in India on July 20 and July 21. Over the weekend, a wide range of products will be available at discounted rates. From large appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines to personal electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, customers purchased various products at considerably lower effective prices than their usual market price. Here are some early deals on smartphones under Rs. 30,000 that the e-commerce site has announced, before the sale kicks off at midnight.

Note that the deal prices listed below are inclusive of bank offers and coupon discounts that are applied over the already discounted prices of these smartphones. ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders, as well as SBI credit card holders, can avail of a 10 percent additional discount. Customers using Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card or Amazon Pay Balance during transactions may also be eligible for cashback offers. All these additional offers are subject to terms and conditions.

Among the best early deals on smartphones during Amazon Prime Day 2024 are handsets from leading brands like OnePlus, Realme, iQoo and more. For instance, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro, which was unveiled in the country in February this year at Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, can be bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 29,999 during the upcoming sale.

The Realme GT 6T, recently launched at Rs. 35,999 for its 8GB + 256GB configuration, can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 28,999. The model will also be introduced in a new Miracle Purple colourway during the sale.

Best Smartphone Early Deals Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price
Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Rs. 54,999 Rs. 29,999
iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 29,999
Realme GT 6T 5G Rs. 35,999 Rs. 28,999
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Rs. 31,999 Rs. 27,499
Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Rs. 27,999 Rs. 26,499
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design stands out
  • IP68 Certification
  • Decent performance
  • Excellent Display
  • Solid primary camera
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Unreliable ultra-wide and macro cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent hardware performance
  • Reliable battery life, fast charging
  • Good primary camera
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent software support
  • Bad
  • Weaker ultrawide-angle camera
  • Fingerprint sensor could be faster
  • V-Appstore notification spam must be manually disabled
Read detailed iQOO Neo 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Tecno Phantom V Flip

Tecno Phantom V Flip

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth performance
  • Good battery life
  • Great inner display
  • Reliable main camera
  • Good build quality
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Dim outer screen
  • Only two software updates
  • Relatively poor secondary camera
  • Pre-installed bloatware
Read detailed Tecno Phantom V Flip review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
