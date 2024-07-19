Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will be live in India on July 20 and July 21. Over the weekend, a wide range of products will be available at discounted rates. From large appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines to personal electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, customers purchased various products at considerably lower effective prices than their usual market price. Here are some early deals on smartphones under Rs. 30,000 that the e-commerce site has announced, before the sale kicks off at midnight.

Note that the deal prices listed below are inclusive of bank offers and coupon discounts that are applied over the already discounted prices of these smartphones. ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders, as well as SBI credit card holders, can avail of a 10 percent additional discount. Customers using Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card or Amazon Pay Balance during transactions may also be eligible for cashback offers. All these additional offers are subject to terms and conditions.

Among the best early deals on smartphones during Amazon Prime Day 2024 are handsets from leading brands like OnePlus, Realme, iQoo and more. For instance, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro, which was unveiled in the country in February this year at Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, can be bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 29,999 during the upcoming sale.

The Realme GT 6T, recently launched at Rs. 35,999 for its 8GB + 256GB configuration, can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 28,999. The model will also be introduced in a new Miracle Purple colourway during the sale.

Best Smartphone Early Deals Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.