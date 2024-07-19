Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Live Updates: Best Early Deals on Mobiles, Laptops and More Ahead of the Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is scheduled to begin at 12am (midnight) on July 20.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 July 2024 12:09 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Live Updates: Best Early Deals on Mobiles, Laptops and More Ahead of the Sale
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB)If you were looking forward to purchasing an iPhone during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, then the iPhone 13 (128GB) is worth your consideration, as it comes with an OLED screen and is powered by Apple's capable A15 Bionic chip. The phone will be available at an effective price of Rs. 48,799 during the Prime Day sale, which is lower than what it is usually priced at on the e-commerce platform and other retail stores. It is currently listed at Rs. 52,090 on Amazon, hours before the sale begins.Keep in mind that the effective price mentioned above is inclusive of the instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank card offers during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, so it's best to complete your transaction using eligible bank cards to maximise your savings.Wishlist the iPhone 13 (128GB) before the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale begins 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: How to Prepare for the Sale With only hours to go before Amazon Prime Day 2024 kicks off, don't forget to check if you have an active Amazon Prime subscription. You'll need to have one in order to access the deals during the upcoming sale event, instead of paying the normal prices for the same products. Amazon offers monthly Prime subscriptions, which are more expensive than the annual plan, but if you only plan to make use of Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale deals, then this might be a better option. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the annual plan, you can consider the slightly watered-down version of its premium subscription called Amazon Prime Lite. You might also be able to choose a prepaid recharge plan from Airtel, Jio, or Vi that includes an Amazon Prime subscription, in time for the upcoming sale. New users can also opt for a trial and cancel it before it ends, in order to get temporary access to the Prime Day deals over the weekend.    

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is the e-commerce giant's annual sale for paying subscribers that offers notable discounts on a range of smartphones, laptops, tablets, wireless audio, and other consumer electronics products. Don't forget to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, if you want to access the deals available during the upcoming sale event, as it is not open to non-subscribers. You can also add items that you are looking to purchase to your wishlist, in order to keep track of their prices during the sale.

We'll continue to post details on the best deals available during the Amazon Prime Day sale, and you can keep track of our coverage here. Several devices — including the iPhone 13OnePlus 12MacBook Air with an M1 chip, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — will be available at discounted prices over the weekend. These products are typically sold at higher prices, so it's best to keep track of their prices during the Amazon Prime Day sale event.

Meanwhile, don't forget to follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram where we will also be posting handpicked deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, TWS earphones, home appliances, speakers, smart TVs, and other consumer electronics that you definitely shouldn't miss during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

