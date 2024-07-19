Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is around the corner. The yearly sale exclusive to Amazon Prime members will start at midnight on July 20. The sale offers hundreds of deals across all major product categories and is scheduled to conclude on July 21. The 48-hour sale event will see new product launches from over 450 Indian and global brands and there will be offers on smartphones, tablets, laptops, earphones, and many more. If you are looking to buy any Android or Apple tablets, you can consider the ongoing sale to make the purchase.

Affordable tablet models from the likes of Apple, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and Samsung with great screens and decent battery life are confirmed to see price cuts during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The e-commerce website has joined hands with ICICI and SBI to offer 10 percent savings on payment using their cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of welcome rewards up to Rs. 2,500, cashback of Rs. 300 and rewards up to Rs. 2,200. Select models like Realme Pad 2 are eligible for additional coupon discounts as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE can be grabbed for a discounted price of Rs. 30,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 36,999. The Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available for Rs. 26,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 39,999. Bank offers and exchange discounts will further bring down this price. Also, Amazon might introduce new deals once the sale goes live. Here are the notable deals on tablets that you can get during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

