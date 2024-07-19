Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Tablet Deals Under Rs. 50,000 Revealed

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is exclusive for Prime members.

Updated: 19 July 2024 14:54 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Tablet Deals Under Rs. 50,000 Revealed

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 offers hundreds of deals across all major product categories

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is a 48 hour sale event
  • Tabltes from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi will get discount
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 will conclude on July 21
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is around the corner. The yearly sale exclusive to Amazon Prime members will start at midnight on July 20. The sale offers hundreds of deals across all major product categories and is scheduled to conclude on July 21. The 48-hour sale event will see new product launches from over 450 Indian and global brands and there will be offers on smartphones, tablets, laptops, earphones, and many more. If you are looking to buy any Android or Apple tablets, you can consider the ongoing sale to make the purchase. 

Affordable tablet models from the likes of Apple, LenovoXiaomi, and Samsung with great screens and decent battery life are confirmed to see price cuts during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The e-commerce website has joined hands with ICICI and SBI to offer 10 percent savings on payment using their cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of welcome rewards up to Rs. 2,500, cashback of Rs. 300 and rewards up to Rs. 2,200. Select models like Realme Pad 2 are eligible for additional coupon discounts as well. 

 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE can be grabbed for a discounted price of Rs. 30,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 36,999. The Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available for Rs. 26,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 39,999. Bank offers and exchange discounts will further bring down this price. Also, Amazon might introduce new deals once the sale goes live. Here are the notable deals on tablets that you can get during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

Product MRP Deal Price
Apple iPad (10th generation) Rs. 39,900 Rs. 30,900
Xiaomi Pad 6 Rs. 39,999 Rs. 26,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Rs. 44,999 Rs. 29,999
Honor Pad 9 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 22,999
Realme Pad 2 Rs. 32,000 Rs. 20,999
Lenovo Tab M11 Rs. 31,000 Rs. 14,999
Lenovo Pad P12 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 23,999

 

Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support
  • Quad-speaker setup sounds good
  • Smooth performance
  • Clean software with productivity-focused features
  • All-day battery life
  • Useful optional accessories
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint scanner
  • No cellular option
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 6 review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 870 SoC
Front Camera 20-megapixel + No
Resolution 2880x1880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Honor Pad 9

Honor Pad 9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8300mAh
Realme Pad 2

Realme Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium design
  • Good build quality
  • Wide aspect display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Quad-speaker setup
  • Excellent battery life
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Bad
  • No headphone jack
Read detailed Realme Pad 2 review
Display 11.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 8360mAh
Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, USB Type-C port
  • Large Display
  • Smooth performance
  • Feature-rich software
  • Excellent front camera
  • Good battery life
  • 20W charger in the box
  • Bad
  • No support for Apple Pencil (2nd gen)
  • Slow data transfer speeds
  • Display could have been brighter for outdoor use
  • Pricing on the higher side
Read detailed Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 10.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
OS iPadOS 16
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Tablet Deals Under Rs. 50,000 Revealed
