Technology News

Applied Materials to Invest $400 Million to Set Up New Engineering Centre in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the company's CEO Gary Dickerson in Washington on Wednesday.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 June 2023 19:12 IST
Applied Materials to Invest $400 Million to Set Up New Engineering Centre in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Applied to strengthen the chip industry in the country

Highlights
  • Elon Musk said the company will try to be in India "as soon as possible"
  • The new centre is expected to create 500 new advanced engineering jobs
  • US chipmaker Micron also announced to invest up to $825 million

US semiconductor toolmaker Applied Materials will invest $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,300 crore) over four years in a new engineering centre in India, the company said on Thursday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the company's CEO Gary Dickerson in Washington on Wednesday and invited Applied to strengthen the chip industry in the country.

Applied's investment is among a flurry of announcements this week including General Electric's deal to jointly produce jet engines for the military with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and data storage chipmaker Micron's $825 million (roughly Rs. 6,760 crore) investment to build a new factory in India.

Modi also met Tesla CEO Elon Musk after which the automaker's top boss said the company will try to be in India "as soon as humanly possible."

The new center is expected to be located near the company's existing facility in Bengaluru and is likely to support more than $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,400 crore) of planned investments and create 500 new advanced engineering jobs, the company said.

Applied currently operates across six sites in India and works closely with the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, two of the country's prestigious institutions.

US chipmaker Micron also announced Thursday it would invest up to $825 million (roughly Rs. 6,760 crore) in a new chip assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India, its first factory in the country.

Micron said that with support from the Indian central government and from the state of Gujarat, the total investment in the facility will be $2.75 billion (roughly Rs. 20,500 crores). Of that total, 50 percent will come from the Indian central government and 20 percent from the state of Gujarat.

Micron said construction of the new facility in Gujarat is expected to begin in 2023 and the first phase of the project will be operational in late 2024. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Micron, Applied Materials, Tesla
Micron Confirms Up to $825 Million Investment to Set Up Chip Factory in Gujarat

Related Stories

Applied Materials to Invest $400 Million to Set Up New Engineering Centre in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40, Moto G32 Get New Colour Options in India: See Here
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Teased; Could Use Dimensity 1080 SoC
  5. Vivo Y36 With 44W Fast Charging Support Goes Official in India: See Price
  6. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro New Colour Options Leaked: Report
  7. Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Will Launch in India on This Date
  8. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
  9. iOS 16.5.1 Rolls Out; macOS, iPadOS and watchOS Updates Follow: What's New
  10. Redmi 12C New Storage Variant Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Applied Materials to Invest $400 Million to Set Up New Engineering Centre in India
  2. Apple Vision Pro Guest Mode Will Allow More Than One Person to Use the Same Headset: Report
  3. Micron Confirms Up to $825 Million Investment to Set Up Chip Factory in Gujarat
  4. OnePlus V Fold Colour Options for Chinese, Global Models Tipped Ahead of Debut: Details
  5. Elon Musk's Starlink High-Speed Internet Service Eyes India, Faces Resistance From Reliance Jio Over Auctions
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Viva Magenta Colour Variant Unveiled in India, Moto G32 Gets Two New Shades
  7. iOS 17 Beta 2 Released for Developers; Introduces Key Siri Command Update, Cross Fade in Apple Music, More
  8. iPhone SE 4 Unlikely to Launch in 2024; Analyst Cites In-House 5G Modem Issues: Report
  9. Apple Releases visionOS Developer Tools to Create Apple Vision Pro Applications: Details
  10. Vivo Y36 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.