iPhone SE 4 Unlikely to Launch in 2024; Analyst Cites In-House 5G Modem Issues: Report

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature an in-house 5G modem.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 June 2023 18:27 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE 2024 is expected to succeed the iPhone SE 2022 (pictured)

  • Apple's 5G modem will reportedly start production in 2025
  • iPhone 16 models are expected to use Qualcomm chips
  • iPhone SE 4 is likely to have design similarities with iPhone 14

iPhone SE 4, expected to succeed the iPhone SE 2022 model, will not likely launch next year. According to analysts, the in-house 5G modem rumoured to feature in the model will not be ready in time for the Cupertino-based tech giant to launch the purported iPhone SE 4. Instead, the fourth SE Apple handset can be expected to launch in 2025, with bigger displays and aforementioned in-house 5G modems, as tipped previously. Until then the iPhone models are expected to carry Qualcomm modems.

According to a MacRumors report, the iPhone SE 4 will not launch in 2024 because, in a research note shared with the publication, analysts suggested that the in-house 5G modems the model had previously been tipped to launch with, will not be ready by next year. According to Apple analyst Jeff Pu, the Apple 5G modems will start production by 2025. Another analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo agreed with Pu's speculations.

Kuo also suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will likely launch with a larger OLED display than its preceding models. He added that the display change will be the "biggest change" in Apple's plans for the handset.

Reportedly, China-based Beijing Oriental Electronics (BOE) will supply 6.1-inch OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4 to Apple instead of LG and Samsung, who have thus far provided the company with LCD displays for the lower-end SE models.

iPhone SE 2022 sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a resolution of 750x1,334 pixels. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset and claims to deliver an 'all-day battery life.' The model is equipped with a single 12-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 7-megapixel front camera sensor.

At launch, the base 64GB model was marked at Rs. 43,900, while the 128GB and 256GB variants were priced at Rs. 48,900 and Rs. 58,900, respectively. The handset is offered in Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options.

