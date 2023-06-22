Reliance Jio, Mukesh Ambani's telecom firm, is set to launch a JioPhone 5G device later this year. While not much is confirmed about the phone, newly leaked live images of the purported handset have revealed new details about the design of the upcoming JioPhone 5G. According to alleged hands-on images tweeted by a tipster, the JioPhone will likely sport a dual rear camera setup and come in a black colourway. Additionally, the tipster has also hinted at a launch timeline for the device and provided some key specifications for the smartphone. While we cannot confirm if these images are, indeed, of the unreleased JioPhone 5G, but if they are, the images do give more insights into the upcoming budget device.

A twitter user (@ArpitNahiMila) has posted live images of the purported JioPhone 5G, showcasing the front and back design of the handset. In the images, the dual rear camera module is situated at the top centre, likely led by a 13-megapixel AI camera, accompanied with a 2-megapixel secondary lens, according to the Twitter user.

The display sports a waterdrop-style notch housing the front camera, which could be a 5-megapixel shooter. The back of the phone is supposedly made of fibre plastic body. The Jio logo can also be seen on the back of the device.

Additionally, the tweet mentions that the JioPhone 5G is expected to launch later this year, between Diwali and New Year and will likely be priced under Rs. 10,000. The tipster also mentions that the handset could be powered by a Unisoc 5G or a Dimensity 700 SoC.

Gadgets 360 could not verify if these images are, indeed, of the upcoming JioPhone 5G.

A previous report, claimed that the JioPhone 5G could be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The 5G phone could likely feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The JioPhone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

The upcoming smartphone could be priced between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 12,000, a CounterPoint Research report had estimated last year.

The phone is said to come pre-loaded with Google Mobile Services and Jio apps. Last year, Reliance has confirmed that it was working with Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone.

This is not the first time that Ambani's Jio is working to launch an affordable device for the masses. In October last year, the company debuted its first-ever laptop, called the JioBook.

The budget laptop packs an 11.6-inch display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. It was launched at Rs. 15,799.

