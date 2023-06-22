Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • JioPhone 5G Alleged Live Images Showcase Design; Specifications and Launch Timeline Tipped

JioPhone 5G Alleged Live Images Showcase Design; Specifications and Launch Timeline Tipped

The Jio logo can be seen on the back of the device in the leaked live images.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 June 2023 22:16 IST
JioPhone 5G Alleged Live Images Showcase Design; Specifications and Launch Timeline Tipped

Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

The device is tipped to be priced under Rs. 10,000

Highlights
  • Google Mobile Services could be pre-loaded on the device
  • Jio Apps will also be part of the smartphone
  • Jio debuted its affordable laptop JioBook last year

Reliance Jio, Mukesh Ambani's telecom firm, is set to launch a JioPhone 5G device later this year. While not much is confirmed about the phone, newly leaked live images of the purported handset have revealed new details about the design of the upcoming JioPhone 5G. According to alleged hands-on images tweeted by a tipster, the JioPhone will likely sport a dual rear camera setup and come in a black colourway. Additionally, the tipster has also hinted at a launch timeline for the device and provided some key specifications for the smartphone. While we cannot confirm if these images are, indeed, of the unreleased JioPhone 5G, but if they are, the images do give more insights into the upcoming budget device.

A twitter user (@ArpitNahiMila) has posted live images of the purported JioPhone 5G, showcasing the front and back design of the handset. In the images, the dual rear camera module is situated at the top centre, likely led by a 13-megapixel AI camera, accompanied with a 2-megapixel secondary lens, according to the Twitter user.

The display sports a waterdrop-style notch housing the front camera, which could be a 5-megapixel shooter. The back of the phone is supposedly made of fibre plastic body. The Jio logo can also be seen on the back of the device.

Additionally, the tweet mentions that the JioPhone 5G is expected to launch later this year, between Diwali and New Year and will likely be priced under Rs. 10,000. The tipster also mentions that the handset could be powered by a Unisoc 5G or a Dimensity 700 SoC.

Gadgets 360 could not verify if these images are, indeed, of the upcoming JioPhone 5G.

A previous report, claimed that the JioPhone 5G could be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The 5G phone could likely feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The JioPhone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

The upcoming smartphone could be priced between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 12,000, a CounterPoint Research report had estimated last year.

The phone is said to come pre-loaded with Google Mobile Services and Jio apps. Last year, Reliance has confirmed that it was working with Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone.

This is not the first time that Ambani's Jio is working to launch an affordable device for the masses. In October last year, the company debuted its first-ever laptop, called the JioBook.

The budget laptop packs an 11.6-inch display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. It was launched at Rs. 15,799.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioPhone 5G, Reliance Jio, Jio
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Applied Materials to Invest $400 Million to Set Up New Engineering Centre in India

Related Stories

JioPhone 5G Alleged Live Images Showcase Design; Specifications and Launch Timeline Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. OnePlus V Fold Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Debut: Details Here
  3. Xiaomi Pad 6 Review: Doubling Down on Value
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch
  5. Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Motorola Edge 40, Moto G32 Get New Colour Options in India: See Here
  7. Elon Musk's Starlink Eyes India as Jio Mounts Resistance Over Auctions
  8. Neeyat, Starring Vidya Balan, Gets New Teaser and Posters Ahead of Trailer Release
  9. iOS 16.5.1 Rolls Out; macOS, iPadOS and watchOS Updates Follow: What's New
  10. Vivo Y36 With 44W Fast Charging Support Goes Official in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. JioPhone 5G Alleged Live Images Showcase Design; Specifications and Launch Timeline Tipped
  2. Applied Materials to Invest $400 Million to Set Up New Engineering Centre in India
  3. Apple Vision Pro Guest Mode Will Allow More Than One Person to Use the Same Headset: Report
  4. Micron Confirms Up to $825 Million Investment to Set Up Chip Factory in Gujarat
  5. OnePlus V Fold Colour Options for Chinese, Global Models Tipped Ahead of Debut: Details
  6. Elon Musk's Starlink High-Speed Internet Service Eyes India, Faces Resistance From Reliance Jio Over Auctions
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Viva Magenta Colour Variant Unveiled in India, Moto G32 Gets Two New Shades
  8. iOS 17 Beta 2 Released for Developers; Introduces Key Siri Command Update, Cross Fade in Apple Music, More
  9. iPhone SE 4 Unlikely to Launch in 2024; Analyst Cites In-House 5G Modem Issues: Report
  10. Apple Releases visionOS Developer Tools to Create Apple Vision Pro Applications: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.