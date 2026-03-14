Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo is set to entertain viewers in his upcoming comedy film, Pizza Movie. Directed by Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney, the film centres on two college freshmen who embark on a hallucinogenic journey after an experimental drug sends their lives into chaos, all when they simply wanted a pizza delivered to their dorm. The sequences look promising, blending comedy, drama, and mishaps. The film explores themes of adventure, friendship, and high-voltage fun.

When and Where to Watch Pizza Movie

This film will drop on April 3rd, 2026, exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Viewers will need an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pizza Movie

As witnessed in the trailer, this Hulu Originals film revolves around two freshmen, and roommates Jack (Played by Gaten Matarazzo) and Montgomery (Played by Sean Giambrone), who are supposed to cross two flights of stairs from their dorms to the lobby, only to collect a pizza. However, an experimental drug lands them in a night of hallucinations and bizarre encounters. Now, the duo must navigate their way to reach the lobby to grab their pizza. However, this journey is presented as a comic adventure, featuring encounters, confrontations, and absurd moments.

Cast and Crew of Pizza Movie

Pizza Movie is written and directed by the comedy duo BriTANicK (Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney). It stars Gaten Matarazzo as Jack and Sean Giambrone as Montgomery. The film features a vibrant ensemble including Lulu Wilson, Marcus Scribner, Sarah Sherman, and Caleb Hearon, with cinematography by Bella Gonzales and editing by Matt McBrayer.

Reception of Pizza Movie

This film has not yet been released; therefore, the IMDb rating is unavailable.