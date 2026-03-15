The Telugu romantic comedy Funky balances humour and ambition with a touch of creative chaos. Directed by K.V. Anudeep, the film stars Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in the leading roles. The movie narrates the unpredictable journey of a filmmaker whose dream project devolves into a hilarious mess. Exploring quirky situations, awkward misunderstandings, and heartfelt moments, the story highlights what happens when creativity clashes with intense pressure and rising expectations. By combining romance with a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of cinema, the film serves as a lighthearted entertainer that celebrates passion, chaos, and unpredictable dreams.

When and Where to Watch Funky

Funky began streaming on Netflix on March 13, 2026. Viewers can watch it in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi with English subtitles with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Funky

The trailer of Funky follows Komal, a filmmaker whose project spirals as the budget rises. Chitra, who is the producer's daughter, replaces him, sparking humorous chaos, emotional moments, and a playful mix of romance and filmmaking satire.

Cast and Crew of Funky

The Telugu-language satirical comedy Funky is written and directed by K. V. Anudeep, with additional writing by Mohan Sato. Produced by Naga Vamsi S. and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film stars Vishwak Sen as a struggling director named Komal and Kayadu Lohar as Chitra, a pragmatic producer.

Veteran actor V. K. Naresh is supported by an ensemble including VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj, and Easwari Rao. The film's technical production features music by Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematography by Suresh Sarangam, and editing by Navin Nooli.

Reception of Funky

Since its Netflix release, Funky has received mixed reactions. Some enjoy its humour, while others find it weaker in story. IMDb rating: 4.4/10.