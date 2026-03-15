Technology News
English Edition

Funky Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch Vishwak Sen’s New Comedy Directed by Anudeep KV?

Funky serves as a lighthearted entertainer who celebrates passion, chaos, and unpredictable dreams.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 March 2026 12:31 IST
Funky Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch Vishwak Sen’s New Comedy Directed by Anudeep KV?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Funky stars Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar; streaming on Netflix now

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Funky premiered on Netflix on March 13, 2026
  • The film stars Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles
  • The romantic comedy explores the chaos behind filmmaking
Advertisement

The Telugu romantic comedy Funky balances humour and ambition with a touch of creative chaos. Directed by K.V. Anudeep, the film stars Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in the leading roles. The movie narrates the unpredictable journey of a filmmaker whose dream project devolves into a hilarious mess. Exploring quirky situations, awkward misunderstandings, and heartfelt moments, the story highlights what happens when creativity clashes with intense pressure and rising expectations. By combining romance with a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of cinema, the film serves as a lighthearted entertainer that celebrates passion, chaos, and unpredictable dreams.

When and Where to Watch Funky

Funky began streaming on Netflix on March 13, 2026. Viewers can watch it in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi with English subtitles with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Funky

The trailer of Funky follows Komal, a filmmaker whose project spirals as the budget rises. Chitra, who is the producer's daughter, replaces him, sparking humorous chaos, emotional moments, and a playful mix of romance and filmmaking satire.

Cast and Crew of Funky

The Telugu-language satirical comedy Funky is written and directed by K. V. Anudeep, with additional writing by Mohan Sato. Produced by Naga Vamsi S. and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film stars Vishwak Sen as a struggling director named Komal and Kayadu Lohar as Chitra, a pragmatic producer.

Veteran actor V. K. Naresh is supported by an ensemble including VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj, and Easwari Rao. The film's technical production features music by Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematography by Suresh Sarangam, and editing by Navin Nooli.

Reception of Funky

Since its Netflix release, Funky has received mixed reactions. Some enjoy its humour, while others find it weaker in story. IMDb rating: 4.4/10.

 

 

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
That Night Streaming on Netflix: What to Know About Clara Galle and Claudia Salas Starrer

Related Stories

Funky Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch Vishwak Sen’s New Comedy Directed by Anudeep KV?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 6 Series India Launch Teased as New Model Surfaces Online
  2. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Spied in Leaked Hands-on Videos
  3. Realme 16T 5G Bags BIS Certification, India Launch May Be Around the Corner
  4. iQOO Z11x 5G With 7,200mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  5. Xiaomi Book Pro 14, Xiaomi Watch S5 China Launch Date Announced
  6. Microsoft's Copilot Might Come to Current-Gen Xbox Consoles This Year
  7. Claude Is Doubling the Usage Limits for the Next Two Weeks: Details
  8. Huawei Teases an Imminent Return to India With the Launch of This Tablet
#Latest Stories
  1. Arc Raiders' AI Voice Lines Were Re-Recorded by Human Actors After Launch, Says Embark CEO
  2. Apple's iPhone 19e Said to Launch in 2028 With Upgraded LPTO OLED Display
  3. WLFI Governance Vote Passes Proposal Introducing Token Lock-Up Incentives
  4. Xiaomi Book Pro 14, Xiaomi Watch S5 China Launch Date Announced; Key Features Teased
  5. Realme C100 5G Listed on Retail Website With 6.8-Inch Display and 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Anthropic Doubles Claude’s Usage Limits for the Next Two Weeks: Details
  7. Australian Lawmakers Advance New Bill to Regulate Crypto Platforms
  8. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Camera Configuration and Display Features Revealed
  9. JBL Grip Portable Speaker With AI Sound Boost, Up to 12 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Samsung Begins Testing One UI 9 Beta for Galaxy S26 Ultra Ahead of Android 17 Release: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »