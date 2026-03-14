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Kirtaner Por Kirtan OTT Release: Where to Watch the Sequel to the 2023 Bengali Hit Comedy Online?

Kirtaner Por Kirtan follows a family adapting to modern apartment life after leaving behind their ancestral home and traditions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 March 2026 14:58 IST
Kirtaner Por Kirtan OTT Release: Where to Watch the Sequel to the 2023 Bengali Hit Comedy Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Kirtaner Por Kirtan by Abhimanyu Mukherjee streams on JioHotstar

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Highlights
  • Kirtaner Por Kirtan is the sequel to the Bengali film Kirtan
  • Directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee and written by Saurav Palodhi
  • The film is now streaming on JioHotstar
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The Bengali drama Kirtaner Por Kirtan continues the emotional journey begun in the film Kirtan. Directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee, this sequel explores the changing dynamics of family, tradition, and modern life. The previous film ended with the father-in-law, Abinash, and his son, Arup, deciding to sell their ancestral home to move into a flat with the daughter-in-law, Monimala. This new chapter depicts how that decision affects their relationships and identities. Filled with emotion, humour, and everyday family struggles, the film offers a compelling narrative about how people adapt when tradition meets modern reality.

When and Where to Watch Kirtaner Por Kirtan

Kirtaner Por Kirtan is streaming on JioHotstar. Subscribers can watch the Bengali film on the platform.

Trailer and Plot of Kirtaner Por Kirtan

After leaving their ancestral home, Abinash and his family begin life in a modern apartment. As traditions and expectations clash, the story gently explores changing relationships, generational differences, and emotional adjustments.

Cast and Crew of Kirtaner Por Kirtan

The Bengali family comedy Kirtaner Por Kirtan is directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee and written by Saurav Palodhi. Produced by Rupa Datta under the Camellia Productions banner, the film features Paran Bandyopadhyay as Abinash and Arunima Ghosh as Monimala. The ensemble cast includes Gourab Chatterjee, Laboni Sarkar, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Aparajita Ghosh Das, and Abhijit Guha.

The technical crew is led by cinematographer Souvik Basu and editor Pronoy Dasgupta, with a musical score composed by Saptak Sanai Das.

Reception of Kirtaner Por Kirtan

Since streaming on JioHotstar, Kirtaner Por Kirtan has gained attention for its emotional family drama. The IMDb rating stands at 6.2/10.

 

 

 

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Further reading: JioHotstar, IMDb, OTT
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