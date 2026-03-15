Vivo T5x 5G is set to be launched in India in a few days as the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone maker's T5 lineup. Recently, a dedicated microsite for the handset was made live to reveal various details, including its availability via an e-commerce platform, chipset, battery capacity, and colour options. The upcoming Vivo T5x 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series chipset. The handset will also carry a dual rear camera unit and an LED flash, housed inside a square-shaped camera module.

If you haven't kept up with all the leaks related to the Vivo T5x 5G, here's a quick recap of everything you need to know about the upcoming smartphone, based on teasers, marketing material, and leaks.

Vivo T5x 5G Launch Details, Availability in India

The Vivo T5x 5G is confirmed launch in India on March 17 at 12 pm IST, the Chinese smartphone maker recently announced. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

Vivo recently updated the dedicated microsite for the handset to reveal that the Vivo T5x 5G will be offered in India in two colour options, dubbed Cyber Green and Star Silver. Moreover, it will be sold in at least an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Vivo T5x 5G Price in India (Expected)

While the company has yet to reveal the pricing details of the smartphone, the tech firm has revealed its price segment. The Vivo T5x 5G is teased to be priced in India between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 23,000, which is similar to its predecessor.

For reference, the Vivo T4x 5G was launched in India in March 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, was launched at Rs. 14,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB variant arrived at Rs. 16,999. The handset is offered in Marine Blue and Pronto Purple colour options.

Vivo T5x 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Chinese smartphone will announce all the specifications and features of the Vivo T5x 5G on March 17, along with the pricing details. However, the teasers, marketing materials, and earlier reports hint at what one could expect the phone to offer.

Design, Display

The Vivo T5x 5G will sport a flat rear panel, featuring a square-shaped camera module, housing two camera lenses, an LED flash, and a ring light. The company branding also appears in the bottom-left corner of the panel. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the smartphone's right side, while the left side could be left clean.

A cutout appears on the top of the handset, which might house the secondary microphone. On the front, the Vivo T5x 5G is teased to be equipped with a centred pill-shaped display cutout, which resembles Apple's Dynamic Island feature. The cutout might also feature a camera for selfies and video calls. Moreover, a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and a microphone cutout will be placed on the bottom. It will also ship with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, a listing for the upcoming smartphone on GSMArena claims that the Vivo T5x 5G will sport a 6.72-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD screen, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 392 ppi pixel density, and up to 1,250 nits peak brightness. However, the company has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one should take it with a pinch of salt.

Performance, OS

The Vivo T5x 5G is confirmed to be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The company claims that the handset has managed to score more than 10,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It is also claimed to offer 10 percent and 15 percent improvements in overall and AI performance, respectively. The phone will also ship with OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16.

Vivo's phone was recently listed (via XpertPick) on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The handset reportedly scored 1,066 points in single core performance and 2,806 points on Geekbench's multi core performance test. The SoC might feature four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2GHz, and four efficiency cores clocked at 2.6GHz.

Camera

While the phone is teased to feature a dual rear camera setup, its camera configuration remains under wraps. Reports suggest that the Vivo T5x 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture. It will reportedly sport an 8-megapixel (f/2.1) camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The handset could be capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

Battery

The Vivo T5x 5G is confirmed to pack a 7,200mAh battery. The handset will also support 44W wired fast charging. The tech firm claims that the handset will offer up to 40 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback, more than 15 hours of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gaming, over 18 hours of social media browsing, or more than 14 hours of GPS-enabled navigation on a single charge.

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