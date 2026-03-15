Technology News
English Edition

Vivo T5x 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India and Specifications

Vivo T5x 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 March 2026 08:00 IST
Vivo T5x 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India and Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Vivo

Here is Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Vivo T5x 5G

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo T5x 5G will be offered in two colour options
  • Vivo T5x 5G will be powered by a MediaTek chipset
  • The phone was recently listed on Geekbench
Advertisement

Vivo T5x 5G is set to be launched in India in a few days as the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone maker's T5 lineup. Recently, a dedicated microsite for the handset was made live to reveal various details, including its availability via an e-commerce platform, chipset, battery capacity, and colour options. The upcoming Vivo T5x 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series chipset. The handset will also carry a dual rear camera unit and an LED flash, housed inside a square-shaped camera module.

If you haven't kept up with all the leaks related to the Vivo T5x 5G, here's a quick recap of everything you need to know about the upcoming smartphone, based on teasers, marketing material, and leaks.

Vivo T5x 5G Launch Details, Availability in India

The Vivo T5x 5G is confirmed launch in India on March 17 at 12 pm IST, the Chinese smartphone maker recently announced. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

Vivo recently updated the dedicated microsite for the handset to reveal that the Vivo T5x 5G will be offered in India in two colour options, dubbed Cyber Green and Star Silver. Moreover, it will be sold in at least an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Vivo T5x 5G Price in India (Expected)

While the company has yet to reveal the pricing details of the smartphone, the tech firm has revealed its price segment. The Vivo T5x 5G is teased to be priced in India between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 23,000, which is similar to its predecessor.

For reference, the Vivo T4x 5G was launched in India in March 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, was launched at Rs. 14,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB variant arrived at Rs. 16,999. The handset is offered in Marine Blue and Pronto Purple colour options.

Vivo T5x 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Chinese smartphone will announce all the specifications and features of the Vivo T5x 5G on March 17, along with the pricing details. However, the teasers, marketing materials, and earlier reports hint at what one could expect the phone to offer.

Design, Display

The Vivo T5x 5G will sport a flat rear panel, featuring a square-shaped camera module, housing two camera lenses, an LED flash, and a ring light. The company branding also appears in the bottom-left corner of the panel. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the smartphone's right side, while the left side could be left clean.

A cutout appears on the top of the handset, which might house the secondary microphone. On the front, the Vivo T5x 5G is teased to be equipped with a centred pill-shaped display cutout, which resembles Apple's Dynamic Island feature. The cutout might also feature a camera for selfies and video calls. Moreover, a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and a microphone cutout will be placed on the bottom. It will also ship with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, a listing for the upcoming smartphone on GSMArena claims that the Vivo T5x 5G will sport a 6.72-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD screen, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 392 ppi pixel density, and up to 1,250 nits peak brightness. However, the company has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one should take it with a pinch of salt.

Performance, OS

The Vivo T5x 5G is confirmed to be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The company claims that the handset has managed to score more than 10,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It is also claimed to offer 10 percent and 15 percent improvements in overall and AI performance, respectively. The phone will also ship with OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16.

Vivo's phone was recently listed (via XpertPick) on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The handset reportedly scored 1,066 points in single core performance and 2,806 points on Geekbench's multi core performance test. The SoC might feature four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2GHz, and four efficiency cores clocked at 2.6GHz.

Camera

While the phone is teased to feature a dual rear camera setup, its camera configuration remains under wraps. Reports suggest that the Vivo T5x 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture. It will reportedly sport an 8-megapixel (f/2.1) camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The handset could be capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

Battery

The Vivo T5x 5G is confirmed to pack a 7,200mAh battery. The handset will also support 44W wired fast charging. The tech firm claims that the handset will offer up to 40 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback, more than 15 hours of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gaming, over 18 hours of social media browsing, or more than 14 hours of GPS-enabled navigation on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo T5x 5G, Vivo T5x 5G Price in India, Vivo T5x 5G Specifications, Vivo T5x 5G India Launch, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
HSBC, Standard Chartered Said to Be First Recipients of Stablecoin Licences in Hong Kong

Related Stories

Vivo T5x 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India and Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T5x 5G Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
  2. How to Watch Jensen Huang's Keynote at the Nvidia GTC 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Funky Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch Vishwak Sen’s New Comedy Directed by Anudeep KV?
  2. Border 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan Starrer Online?
  3. Nvidia GTC 2026: How to Watch Jensen Huang’s Nvidia keynote and What to Expect
  4. Scientists Trace Rare Cosmic Outburst to a Massive Planetary Collision Around Gaia20ehk
  5. That Night Streaming on Netflix: What to Know About Clara Galle and Claudia Salas Starrer
  6. Jazz City OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Arifin Shuvoo and Sauraseni Maitra Starrer Online?
  7. Kirtaner Por Kirtan OTT Release: Where to Watch the Sequel to the 2023 Bengali Hit Comedy Online?
  8. Phantom Lawyer Season 1 Streaming on Netflix: What to Know About Yoo Yeon-seok and Esom Starrer
  9. Pizza Movie OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Gaten Matarazzo and Sean Giambrone Starrer Online?
  10. Hubble and Euclid Reveal Stunning New View of Cat’s Eye Nebula
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »