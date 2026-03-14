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Jazz City OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Arifin Shuvoo and Sauraseni Maitra Starrer Online?

Jazz City focuses on a man named Jimmy, whose focus on the world of entertainment is disrupted as he is drawn into the high-stakes world of politics.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 March 2026 16:52 IST
Jazz City OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Arifin Shuvoo and Sauraseni Maitra Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: SonyLIV

Jazz City stars Arifin Shuvoo; streams on Sony LIV March 19

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Highlights
  • Jazz City will stream on Sony LIV from March 19, 2026
  • The series is set during the Bangladesh Liberation War
  • Arifin Shuvoo and Sauraseni Maitra lead the cast
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Jazz City is the story of how language led to the birth of a nation. This historical musical thriller series, produced in Bengali, was directed by Soumik Sen. Spanning ten episodes, Jazz City explores the 1970s nightlife of Calcutta, focusing on the iconic jazz clubs of Park Street as hubs for espionage during the Bangladesh Liberation War. The series stars Arifin Shuvoo and Sauraseni Maitra. Let's dive into further details about the show, including the cast, crew, and where to watch.

When and Where to Watch

Jazz City will be streaming on Sony Liv from March 19, 2026. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Trailer and Plot

The story is set during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and focuses on the smoky jazz clubs of Park Street, the most famous cultural hub in Calcutta. At the time, these clubs served as meeting centres for artists, spies, and revolutionaries. The series explores the intersection of musical passion and political interest during a period of intense turmoil. A venue once known strictly for entertainment is transformed into a sanctuary for revolutionary discussions and clandestine activities.

The narrative follows a young man named Jimmy, whose focus on the world of entertainment is disrupted as he is drawn into the high-stakes world of politics.

Cast and Crew

The period musical thriller Jazz City is written and directed by Soumik Sen. The series stars Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo as Jimmy Roy and Sauraseni Maitra as Sheela, leading an ensemble cast that includes Shantanu Ghatak, Aniruddha Gupta, Sayandeep Sen, and Shreya Bhattacharya.Produced by Arpita Chatterjee under the Studio 9 and StudioNext banners for Sony LIV, the 10-episode series features an extensive soundtrack with over 25 original pieces of music, blending jazz, Rabindra Sangeet, and historical anthems.

Reception

For those who are political junkies and love to watch such kinds of entertainment series, it is said to be a one-time watch. It has no IMDb rating yet as it is a new release.

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Further reading: Sony LIV, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
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