Honor 70 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 480+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

The Honor 70 Lite 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 March 2023 15:18 IST
Honor 70 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 480+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 70 Lite 5G is offered in Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black colourways

Highlights
  • Honor 70 Lite 5G sports a square rear camera island
  • The phone features a triple rear camera unit alongside an LED flash unit
  • It is offered in a single variation of 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Honor recently launched the Magic 5 series globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. The series consists of the base Honor Magic 5, and the Honor Magic 5 Pro models. These models launched alongside the Honor Magic Vs, the company's first flagship foldable smartphone to release outside China. Earlier this month, the Shenzhen-based company also released the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition in China. Now, Honor has launched a new smartphone, the Honor 70 Lite 5G.

Honor 70 Lite 5G price, availability

Offered in a single configuration of 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, the Honor 70 Lite 5G is priced in the UK at GBP 199 (roughly Rs. 20,000). Its availability in other global markets has not yet been officially confirmed.

The latest smartphone by Honor is offered in three colour variants — Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black. As noted on the website, not all colours may be available in all markets.

Honor 70 Lite 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM supported Honor 70 Lite 5G runs Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 skin on top. The handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1,600x720 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, alongside Adreno 619 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

The triple rear camera unit of the Honor 70 Lite 5G is placed on a square island alongside the LED flash unit. A 50-megapixel main sensor heads the triple rear camera unit, which also includes two 2-megapixel cameras for macro and depth information. The phone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a centrally aligned waterdrop notch slot at the top of the display.

The phone features 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, NFC, OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Honor handset also features a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, compass, and gravity sensor.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. Face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor are among the security features available on the Honor 70 Lite 5G device. It has dimensions of 163.66mm x 75.13mm x 8.68mm and weighs 194 grams.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Further reading: Honor 70 Lite 5G, Honor

Further reading: Honor 70 Lite 5G, Honor
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Other Models Not Eligible for Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update: Report
