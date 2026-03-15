Border 2, one of the highest-grossing movies of 2026, is now ready to hit digital screens. This action-war drama centres on the 1971 Indo-Pak War, with a specific emphasis on Operation Chengiz Khan. The film is divided into two distinct parts: the first half focuses on the training, friendships, and personal lives of soldiers across the Air Force, Navy, and Army, while the second half explores the intensity of the war itself.

When and Where to Watch Border 2

According to reports, the film will be available to stream from March 20, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. Viewers will need an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Border 2

This film follows Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler (portrayed by Sunny Deol), who mentors young officers across the land, air, and sea segments. The first half depicts their resilience, bravery, and the sacrifices they make during their journey. The second half portrays the pivotal events of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, where Major Hoshiar Singh (Varun Dhawan) leads the battle on land, Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon (Diljit Dosanjh) fights in the air, and Lt. M.S. Rawat (Ahan Shetty) battles at sea.

The film highlights Operation Chengiz Khan, showcasing real-life heroism and the personal sacrifices of the soldiers' families through outstanding action sequences.

Cast and Crew of Border 2

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and co-written by J.P. Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Sumit Arora. A standalone sequel to the 1997 original, the film features Sunny Deol leading an ensemble cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and J.P. Dutta, the film depicts the joint operations of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force during the 1971 war. The technical team is rounded out by editor Manish More, cinematographer Anshul Chobey, and a musical score featuring contributions from Anu Malik, Mithoon, and Vishal Mishra.

Reception of Border 2

The film was theatrically released on January 23, 2026, where it received an overwhelming response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.1/10