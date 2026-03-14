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That Night Streaming on Netflix: What to Know About Clara Galle and Claudia Salas Starrer

The series is high on entertainment, with the thrill factor consistently at its peak.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 March 2026 18:21 IST
That Night Streaming on Netflix: What to Know About Clara Galle and Claudia Salas Starrer

Photo Credit: Netflix

That Night: Three sisters’ vacation turns deadly with murder mystery, now streaming in Hindi.

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Highlights
  • That Night is a Spanish Psychological Thriller Series
  • It has been created by Jason George
  • Now streaming on Netflix, with 6 episodes available
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Created by Jason George, That Night is a Spanish psychological thriller series now streaming on digital platforms. This six-episode series centres on three sisters whose lives take a dark turn when the youngest, a single mother, accidentally runs over a man with her car. The plot intensifies when the sisters, instead of reporting the incident to the police, choose to hide the body. From that point, the real chaos begins. The episodes are filled with suspense, mystery, and deep-seated family secrets.

When and Where to Watch That Night

The series is now available to stream on Netflix, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The viewers are required to have an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of That Night

This series follows three sisters—Elena (Clara Galle), Paula (Claudia Salas), and Cris (Paula Usero)—who are spending a family vacation in the Dominican Republic. However, their vacation turns into a nightmare when Elena, the youngest, accidentally kills a man in a hit-and-run. Terrified of going to prison and leaving her daughter behind, she decides to hide the body rather than inform the police. This choice ignites a trail of chaos.

As the police launch an investigation, the sisters are confronted with dark secrets involving their father and begin to discover links between the incident and their mother's traumatic past. The series is high on entertainment, with the thrill factor consistently at its peak.

Cast and Crew of That Night

Created by Jason George and based on the novel by Gillian McAllister, the series is directed by Jorge Dorado and Liliana Torres. The psychological thriller stars Clara Galle, Claudia Salas, and Paula Usero. The cast is rounded out by strong supporting performances from Pedro Casablanc, Null García, Raidher Diaz, Gabriel Polanco, Alícia Falco, and Luis del Valle. Produced by Marian Fernandez Pascal for Txintxua Films, the show features cinematography by Pau Castejón and an original score by Aitor Etxebarria.

Reception of That Night

The series is now available on Netflix and has received an average response from the viewers. The IMDb rating of the series is 5.9/10

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Further reading: Netflix, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
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