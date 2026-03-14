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Phantom Lawyer Season 1 Streaming on Netflix: What to Know About Yoo Yeon-seok and Esom Starrer

Phantom Lawyer is a South Korean legal fantasy series directed by Shin Jung-hoon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 March 2026 12:24 IST
Phantom Lawyer Season 1 Streaming on Netflix: What to Know About Yoo Yeon-seok and Esom Starrer

Photo Credit: Netflix

Phantom Lawyer streams on Netflix; ghost-seeing attorney helps spirits seek justice today

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Highlights
  • Phantom Lawyer Season 1 is streaming on Netflix
  • The story follows a lawyer who gains the ability to see ghosts
  • Yoo Yeon-seok and Esom play the lead roles
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Season 1 of Phantom Lawyer is now streaming on OTT. This ongoing South Korean drama follows a lawyer gifted with the ability to see ghosts, alongside an elite attorney, Han Na-hyeon. Together, they use the law to bring justice to their unusual, supernatural clients. The story begins when the lawyer moves into an old shaman's office and starts encountering spirits. Despite the strange occurrences happening around them, Na-hyeon remains sceptical and refuses to believe him.

When and Where to Watch

Phantom Lawyer S1 is currently available on Netflix. There are 16 episodes for viewers to watch online.

Trailer and Plot

It is a story about an ordinary lawyer who moves into a new office that is the shaman's house. He focuses on his career as a successful lawyer. Further, he starts to see ghosts. All these spirits begin seeking justice from him in their cases. When a ghost possesses him, his personality changes. There is a top lawyer who wins all her cases; however, she loses one and then meets him. She doesn't believe him at first, but she develops trust when she encounters unusual things.

Cast and Crew

The South Korean legal fantasy series Phantom Lawyer is directed by Shin Jung-hoon and co-written by Kim Ga-young and Kang Cheol-gyu. Produced by Studio S and Mongjakso, the drama stars Yoo Yeon-seok as Shin Yi-rang. He is joined by Esom, who plays the logic-driven elite lawyer Han Na-hyeon, and Kim Kyung-nam, who portrays the calculating law firm CEO Yang Do-kyung.

The 16-episode series also features veteran actress Kim Mi-kyung and Jeon Seok-ho.

Reception

It has received a lot of attention for its unique story, which features spooky elements and characters fighting for justice. It has an IMDb rating of 9.6.

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Further reading: Netflix, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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