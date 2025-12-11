Technology News
English Edition
Adobe Photoshop, Express and Acrobat Can Now Be Accessed Within ChatGPT

Adobe users can now simply type the name of the app followed by the task they want ChatGPT to perform.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 December 2025 14:54 IST
Adobe Photoshop, Express and Acrobat Can Now Be Accessed Within ChatGPT

Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express, Adobe Acrobat, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI agents

Highlights
  • ChatGPT can perform basic image editing in Photoshop
  • It can create personalised designs with Adobe Express
  • PDF creation and editing is now possible within Adobe Acrobat
Adobe announced support for ChatGPT apps on Wednesday, making its Photoshop, Express, and Acrobat platforms available within the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. This means, the chatbot users can now perform certain tasks in Adobe's platforms without ever having to open the applications. Notably, apps in ChatGPT was first announced in October at OpenAI's DevDay 2025 event. Some of the notable platforms that are already supported by the chatbot include Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Expedia, Figma, Google Drive, Spotify, and Zillow.

Adobe Apps Now Support ChatGPT

In a newsroom post, the software giant announced that Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express, and Adobe Acrobat can now be accessed from within ChatGPT. Put plainly, it is an agentic capability, that lets the chatbot connect to Adobe's platform via specific connectors, and then it can perform tasks on the app. The entire experience is guarded with permissions and authentications, so an user cannot access Adobe apps of someone they do not have credentials of.

“We're thrilled to bring Photoshop, Adobe Express and Acrobat directly into ChatGPT, combining our creative innovations with the ease of ChatGPT to make creativity accessible for everyone. Now hundreds of millions of people can edit with Photoshop simply by using their own words, right inside a platform that's already part of their day-to-day,” said David Wadhwani, president, digital media, Adobe.

Adobe highlighted that this support is available to all ChatGPT users, including those on the free tier. The apps are currently only supported on the chatbot's desktop, web, and iOS interfaces. On Android, users can acces Adobe Express, but it will take some time before Photoshop and Acrobat are supported on the operating system.

Coming to what users can control, Adobe says that they will be able to edit and uplevel images in Photoshop with simple text prompts. This includes adjusting a part of an image, fine-tuning brightness, contrast and exposure, apply effects, and more.

ChatGPT can also browse through Adobe Express' design catalogue, fill in text, replace images, animate designs, and even edit and iterate existing designs. Finally, Acrobat will let them edit PDF, extract text or tables, organise and merge multiple files, compress files, and convert them into PDFs.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Adobe Photoshop, Express and Acrobat Can Now Be Accessed Within ChatGPT
