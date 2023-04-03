Technology News

Delhi LG Permits 55 More E-Commerce, Retail Outlets to Operate Round-the-Clock

The approval from the Delhi LG comes months after he gave a nod to over 300 establishments to operate around the clock.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 April 2023 18:31 IST
Delhi LG Permits 55 More E-Commerce, Retail Outlets to Operate Round-the-Clock

Photo Credit: Reuters

Delhi allows online applications for exemption under sections of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act

Highlights
  • Delhi's LG has allowed 55 establishments to operate 24x7
  • These establishments include e-commerce and retail outlets
  • Over 300 establishments were previously approved by Delhi's LG

Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the operation of 55 more e-commerce and retail outlets round-the-clock in the national capital, months after he gave a nod to over 300 establishments to operate 24x7, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

The proposal, given by the Labour Department and endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was made to exempt another 55 establishments from Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

These 55 outlets situated at various locations in Delhi include e-commerce, retail garments and accessories outlets.

"Taking grave exception to the delays ranging up to seven years in disposing of applications for exemption by the Labour Department, the LG in October last year noted on file that the basic purpose of according exemptions under Section 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954 is to enable the various establishments to carry on with their businesses on a 24x7 basis," a Raj Niwas official said.

Their round-the-clock functioning will facilitate employment generation and promote a positive business environment for future investment in the national capital.

The LG had flagged the “unprofessional attitude and lack of due diligence” on the part of the Labour Department on the subject matter and underlined that some pick-and-choose policy has been adopted by the department in processing such applications, which could be indicative of corrupt practices.

Saxena noted the inordinate delay in the processing of such routine applications also negatively affects the confidence/sentiments of the business community at large.

The LG has also directed the department to dispose of such applications within a prescribed timeline so that a conducive and investor-friendly business environment, promoting economic growth, can be created and positive confidence can be instilled in the business community at large.

In order to ensure transparent and effective monitoring, an online system has been developed for the receipt of applications for exemption under sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954.

The Raj Niwas official informed that the applications are only accepted through online mode. 

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ecommerce, Retail, Delhi
Tejas Networks Wins Rs. 696 Crore Order From BSNL, Its Largest-Ever Contract

Related Stories

Delhi LG Permits 55 More E-Commerce, Retail Outlets to Operate Round-the-Clock
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  2. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Individual Chats From Prying Eyes: Details
  4. Delhi LG Lets 55 More E-Commerce, Retail Outlets Operate Round-the-Clock
  5. Google Pixel 7a Storage and Colour Options Tipped: Details
  6. Nokia Pure UI Introduced, Will Not Be Available on Nokia Smartphones
  7. UIDAI Records Over 1 Crore Mobile Numbers Linked With Aadhaar in February
  8. How to Update Aadhaar Card Details Online for Free Until June 14
  9. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Details
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 732G SoC Unveiled: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT Could Be Blocked 'In Principle' in Germany if Needed, Data Protection Chief Says
  2. Delhi LG Permits 55 More E-Commerce, Retail Outlets to Operate Round-the-Clock
  3. Tejas Networks Wins Rs. 696 Crore Order From BSNL, Its Largest-Ever Contract
  4. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Lock Individual Chats, Suggests Android Beta Update
  5. Google Nearby Share Feature to Allow Transfer of Files Between Windows PC, Android Devices
  6. Kerala-Based Technology Firm Develops AI Aimed at Helping Expecting and New Parents
  7. TRAI Issues Draft to Repeal Regulation on Dial-Up Quality, Leased Line Internet Access Service
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Concept Render Shows Bigger Cover Screen
  9. Algorand Aims to Make India Hotspot for Web3 Developers, Blockchain Projects: Anil Kakani
  10. Vivo X Flip Design Leaks in Photo Showing Outer Display, Confirming Previously Leaked Schematics: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.