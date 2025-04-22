Technology News
English Edition

Walmart-Backed Flipkart to Shift Base Back to India from Singapore

Flipkart started in 2007 by selling books online and expanded into a behemoth that competes with Amazon in India.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 April 2025 15:14 IST
Walmart-Backed Flipkart to Shift Base Back to India from Singapore

Photo Credit: Reuters

Walmart bought a controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018

Highlights
  • Flipkart moved its holding company to Singapore in 2011.
  • Walmart plans to list Flipkart and PhonePe in India in coming years
  • Flipkart competes with Amazon in India
Advertisement

Flipkart will shift its holding company from Singapore to India, the e-commerce company said on Tuesday, as its parent Walmart aims to take the 17-year-old company public.

Many Indian startups that once chose to be based abroad for better access to capital and smaller tax bills are now queuing to return home from financial hubs such as Singapore and the US due to better initial public offering (IPO) prospects in a country that does not allow dual listings.

"This move represents a natural evolution, aligning our holding structure with our core operations," Flipkart said in a statement.

Flipkart started in 2007 by selling books online and expanded into a behemoth that competes with Amazon in India. It moved its holding company to Singapore in 2011.

Walmart bought a controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018, which also gave it ownership of PhonePe, a digital payments company owned by Flipkart at the time.

In 2022, PhonePe separated from Flipkart and shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India, a move that left Walmart with a tax bill of nearly $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,509 crore).

Walmart is looking to list Flipkart and PhonePe in India over the next couple of years, Dan Bartlett, Walmart's executive vice president for corporate affairs, told Reuters last year.

PhonePe has already begun preparatory steps for a public listing on India's stock exchanges.

Financial technology firms Razorpay and Pine Labs, quick commerce startup Zepto and advertising technology company InMobi are among startups that have already shifted, or are in the process of shifting, back to India.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Flipkart, Walmart, India, Singapore, ecommerce
Samsung Vertical Rollable Phone Design Revealed in New Patent Document
HMD Skyline 2 Moniker Surfaces Online; Tipped to Launch Later This Year

Related Stories

Walmart-Backed Flipkart to Shift Base Back to India from Singapore
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,300mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. Amazfit Active 2 With Up to 10 Days Battery Life Debuts in India
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched
  4. Nothing's CMF Phone 2 Pro Teasers Reveal Design
  5. LG, Samsung Sue Indian Government Over Electronic-Waste Pricing Policy
  6. Why Google Might Shift Production of Pixel Phones From Vietnam to India
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo Series Set to Debut on This Date; Chipset, Battery Revealed
  8. Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60s Monikers Confirmed Via HDR10+ Certification Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K12s With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Unit Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Zoom Expands Agentic Offerings With Custom AI Companion, Zoom Tasks and Other Features
  3. Honor X60 GT With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 6,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Pixel Production Could Shift From Vietnam to India as Company Seeks to Diversify Supply Chain
  5. Crypto Advocate Paul Atkins Sworn in 34th US SEC Chair
  6. Amazfit Active 2 With Bluetooth Calling,1.32-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India
  7. LG, Samsung Sue Indian Government Over Electronic-Waste Pricing Policy
  8. HMD Skyline 2 Moniker Surfaces Online; Tipped to Launch Later This Year
  9. Walmart-Backed Flipkart to Shift Base Back to India from Singapore
  10. Samsung Vertical Rollable Phone Design Revealed in New Patent Document
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »