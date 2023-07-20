Technology News

Foxconn Industrial Internet Officials Discuss Investment Opportunities With Tamil Nadu Government

Foxconn has already proposed to set up a Rs. 8,800 crore manufacturing plant in Karnataka.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 20 July 2023 13:12 IST
Foxconn Industrial Internet Officials Discuss Investment Opportunities With Tamil Nadu Government

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Foxconn

Foxconn early this month decided to pull out of the semiconductor joint venture with Vedanta Group

Highlights
  • FII is a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group
  • Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa was also present on the occasion
  • FII officials held discussion with Chief Minister M K Stalin

Top officials of Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), the subsidiary of Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group, popularly known as 'Foxconn' called on Chief Minister M K Stalin and discussed "investment opportunities" in Tamil Nadu, sources said on Wednesday.

Foxconn Industrial Internet, is a leading global total solution provider for smart manufacturing and industrial internet, according to its website.

FII chief executive officer Brand Cheng accompanied by senior company officials discussed the 'investment opportunities' in Tamil Nadu, sources said.

Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa, chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena were also present on the occasion.

The meeting of FII officials with the Tamil Nadu government assumes significance as recently the delegation called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about its proposal to invest Rs. 8,800 crore manufacturing plant in the neighbouring state.

Foxconn, a major iPhone assembler for Apple, has proposed to set up a Rs. 8,800 crore supplementary plant to that of the unit at Devanahalli Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Karnataka, the state's Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil had said on Monday.

Early this month, Foxconn decided to pull out of the semiconductor joint venture with diversified conglomerate Vedanta Group.

The Vedanta-Foxconn JV had announced the setting up of India's first electronic chip manufacturing unit in Gujarat with an investment of around Rs. 1.50 lakh crore. 

Further reading: Foxconn Industrial Internet, Foxconn, Hon Hai Technology Group, iPhone
Foxconn Industrial Internet Officials Discuss Investment Opportunities With Tamil Nadu Government
