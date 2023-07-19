iPhone 15 series is expected to go official in September with upgrades in design as well as specifications. Apple hasn't announced any details regarding the iPhone 15 series, but we're already hearing a lot about its successors — iPhone 16 lineup. Most recently, a tipster claimed that Apple will use new battery technology for the iPhone 16 models. This technology is expected to improve battery life and offer greater longevity compared to standard batteries. This transition may also bring faster charging capabilities to the iPhone 16 lineup.

Tipster RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) on Twitter stated that Apple will use stacked battery technology from electric vehicles for the entire iPhone 16 lineup. He also claimed that Samsung is working on stacked battery technology for its forthcoming Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Previously, the tipster had claimed that Apple would launch the iPhone 15 series this year with the stacked battery technology, but that may no longer be the case. He also said that Apple might introduce 40W wired and 20W MagSafe wireless charging. Based on the previous launch timelines of Galaxy S series devices, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S24 lineup early next year, while the iPhone 16 lineup might go official later in September. It appears that Samsung might implement the technology ahead of Apple.

Stacked batteries would offer a set of benefits over the conventional Li-ion battery including improved efficiency, cooler temperatures, and longevity. Besides EVs, they are used extensively in aerospace and aviation.

A recent leak suggested bigger batteries for the iPhone 15 lineup. The vanilla iPhone 15 is said to pack a 3,877mAh battery, an upgrade from the 3,279mAh on the iPhone 14. The larger iPhone 15 Plus could come equipped with a 4,912mAh battery. Last year's iPhone 14 Plus has a 4,323mAh battery.

The iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to house a 3,650mAh battery, up from the 3,200mAh cell on the outgoing iPhone 14 Pro. The top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max could be equipped with a 4,852mAh battery, which is larger than the 4,323mAh unit on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

