Gadgets360 (an NDTV Venture), India's number 1 tech publication, has introduced a device protection plan called Shield on its platform. The comprehensive device protection plan covers smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, home appliances, and other devices, with coverage varying by device and the plan selected. The plan is currently available for purchase on Amazon and the official Gadgets360 Shield website.

Why Gadgets360 Built a Protection Plan

Readers have placed their trust in Gadgets360 for unbiased and in-depth coverage of consumer technology, helping it become India's number 1 tech publication. With Gadgets360 Shield, the company aims to bring the same focus on trust to device protection, giving customers greater peace of mind when owning a device. Gadgets360 Shield has been developed to provide transparent protection plans, an easy claims process, and access to a wide service network across India.

What Gadgets360 Shield Covers

With Gadgets360 Shield, customers can choose from coverage options that include accidental and liquid damage, extended warranty coverage beyond the manufacturer's warranty period, a one-time screen replacement, cyber protection covering antivirus protection and identity theft, and loss or theft cover for mobile phones. The available coverage depends on the device and plan selected. The plan covers a variety of devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, home appliances, Smart TVs, and more.

Gadgets360 Shield Plan Details

Gadgets360 Shield offers five different protection bundle plans for customers. The Essential plan covers accidental and liquid damage. The Standard plan adds an extended warranty to accidental and liquid damage protection. The Plus plan adds cyber protection instead of an extended warranty.

Shield's Advanced protection plan combines damage, warranty, and cyber cover. Lastly, the top-tier Complete plan includes all the benefits, plus loss and theft protection, giving customers comprehensive coverage for their gadgets.

How the Gadgets360 Shield Claim Process Works

Gadgets360 Shield focuses on a simple and paperless claims experience. Users can raise a claim through the app, online portal, or toll-free customer support number. The process then moves through plan and eligibility checks, document submission, claim review and approval, device pickup, and closure. The service also offers doorstep pickup and delivery support, allowing customers to complete the repair process without visiting a service centre. Shield already has an approval rate of over 95 per cent for valid claims, has settled more than 150,000 claims, and has a customer satisfaction score of 4.6 out of 5.

The Service Network Behind Shield

Gadgets360's plan is backed by more than 400 authorised service centres across more than 20 states. The service caters to over 18,000 PIN codes and has 12,000 retail partners providing point-of-sale coverage. The company has collaborated with more than 25 partners and is already trusted by more than 100 brands for repairs nationwide.

Gadgets360 Shield is now available on Amazon and can also be purchased directly through the official Gadgets360 Shield website.