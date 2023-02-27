Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Germany Wants to Ease Visa Application Process, Relax Language Requirements for Indian IT Workers: Report

Germany Wants to Ease Visa Application Process, Relax Language Requirements for Indian IT Workers: Report

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was on an official visit to India from February 25-26.

By ANI | Updated: 27 February 2023 19:20 IST
Germany Wants to Ease Visa Application Process, Relax Language Requirements for Indian IT Workers: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kaitlyn Baker

The German Chancellor was visiting Bengaluru on Sunday.

Highlights
  • Remarks from Scholz came on the second day of his India visit
  • According to him, Germany needs many skilled workers to meet IT needs
  • Scholz on Sunday visited IT companies in Bengaluru

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said that his government wants to ease the path for Indian information technology experts to obtain work visas in Germany, Deutsche Welle (DW) reported.
"We want to simplify the issuing of visas. We intend to modernize the whole bureaucratic process in addition to legal modernization," Scholz said while visiting India's Silicon Valley in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The plan would be to make it easier for the skilled workers needed in Germany to come to the country with their families, Scholz said.

Scholz was on an official visit to India from February 25-26. He was accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

The latest remarks by Scholz came on the second day of his India visit.

According to the German chancellor, Germany will need many skilled workers to meet the demand for software development in the country.

He said that it should be possible, initially, for people to arrive in Germany without a concrete job offer.

Relaxing language requirements would also help to make Germany a more attractive destination to sought-after professionals who might otherwise be lured to English-speaking countries.

"It is clear that anyone who comes to Germany as an IT specialist can first easily converse with all his or her colleagues in English because many in Germany can speak English," Scholz said, adding that German could be learned later, DW reported.

"A lot of reform proposals have already been collected and we are continuing to work on them," Scholz said.

Scholz on Sunday visited IT companies in Bengaluru, including a site operated by the German software company SAP. He was accompanied by business representatives

He also met officials and players from the Indian Premier League cricket team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Scholz on Saturday said that India has undertaken an enormous rise and stressed that it is "very good" for the ties between the two nations. Speaking at a joint press meet along with PM Narendra Modi, Scholz noted that the development of IT and software is booming in India.

"India has undertaken an enormous rise, much has happened and that is also good for the relations between both our countries. The world is suffering because of the consequences of Russia's aggression. Ensuring food and energy supplies right now," Scholz said.

He further said, "We need talent, we need skilled workers. The development of IT and software is booming in India and many capable companies are here in India. India has so much talent and we want to benefit from that corporation. We want to recruit & attract that talent in Germany."

In his remarks at the joint press meet, Scholz said that around 1800 German companies are active in India and have given thousands of jobs.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Germany, India, IT
WhatsApp Kept Messages Feature for Saving Disappearing Chats Rolling Out to Beta Testers: Report
Explained: Crypto Ramps and Their Uses as Exchanges, Mining Tools
Featured video of the day
A Car That Can Park Itself? | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Germany Wants to Ease Visa Application Process, Relax Language Requirements for Indian IT Workers: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 14 Launched in India for These Xiaomi, Redmi Devices
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Hint at a Buttonless Design
  3. Nokia G22 With Easy Repairability Features Launched at This Price
  4. Xiaomi 13 Series Gets Free YouTube Premium, Google Pixel’s Magic Eraser
  5. iPhone 15 Plus Could Be Getting This Feature From iPhone 14 Pro Models
  6. Motorola Rizr Concept With Rollable Display Spotted at MWC 2023: Report
  7. Vivo V27 Pro Is Expected to Debut in India at This Price: Details
  8. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Smartwatch Launched at MWC 2023
  9. iPhone 15 Series Could Be Launched In These New Colour Options
  10. Nokia Is Changing Its Logo and Branding for the First Time in 60 Years
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Chameleon Coloring Technology Announced At MWC 2023: Report
  2. Explained: Crypto Ramps and Their Uses as Exchanges, Mining Tools
  3. Germany Wants to Ease Visa Application Process, Relax Language Requirements for Indian IT Workers: Report
  4. WhatsApp Kept Messages Feature for Saving Disappearing Chats Rolling Out to Beta Testers: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Call of Duty Is Not Skipping This Year, Will Continue Modern Warfare 2 Story in Standalone Entry: Report
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Suggest Buttonless Design, USB Type-C Port, Thicker Body
  8. Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition With Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 Platform, 'Retina-Level' Display Launched
  9. Xiaomi 13 Series Gets Free YouTube Premium, Google Pixel’s Magic Eraser Feature
  10. MWC 2023: MIUI 14 Launched in India for Several Xiaomi, Redmi Devices; Brings New Visual Style, Redesigned System Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.