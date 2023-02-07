Technology News

Google to Launch ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company is opening conversational AI service Bard to test users for feedback, followed by a public release soon.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 February 2023 00:42 IST
Google to Launch ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers

Google-parent Alphabet is planning to launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, marking a riposte to Microsoft in a rivalry to lead a new wave of technology.

In a blog post on Monday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is opening a conversational AI service called Bard to test users for feedback, followed by a public release in the coming weeks.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
Refresh
Comments
Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter for breaking news and more.
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus Support
  2. Pathaan Box Office: SRK Film Breaks Records in India, Overseas
  3. The Next PS5 Restock in India Is Set for February 7
  4. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  5. Over 230 Chinese Betting, Loan Lending Apps Banned: All Details
  6. OnePlus 11R Will Feature The Same Main Camera as OnePlus 11
  7. Fursat, an Apple Film Shot on iPhone 14 Pro, Released on YouTube: Details
  8. Moto E13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch
  9. Oppo Find N2 Flip May Launch in India in February
  10. Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Launch ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
  2. Getty Images Sues Stability AI; Accuses Stealing, Misuse of Images to Train AI System
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Have Received Orders Worth Rs. 1,400 Crore on Day 1 of Pre-Booking
  4. Vedanta's Semiconductor Unit in Gujarat to Be Headed by David Reed; to Manufacture Chips for Phones, Laptops
  5. Paytm Registers Incentive Worth Rs. 130 Crore From UPI Transactions in 3 Quarters
  6. EU Lawmakers Plan to Finalise Draft AI Rules by March Amid Concerns About ChatGPT
  7. Nissan to Buy Up to 15 Percent Stake in Renault's Electric Vehicle Unit
  8. Tecno Phantom V Fold Launch Date Confirmed During MWC 2023, to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ So
  9. Facebook Parent Meta Can Be Sued for Inhumane Working Conditions, Rules Kenyan Court
  10. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Second Playable Demo Release Date Set for February 24
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.