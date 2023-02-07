Google to Launch ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company is opening conversational AI service Bard to test users for feedback, followed by a public release soon.
Google-parent Alphabet is planning to launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, marking a riposte to Microsoft in a rivalry to lead a new wave of technology.
In a blog post on Monday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is opening a conversational AI service called Bard to test users for feedback, followed by a public release in the coming weeks.
