Adobe Photoshop for Android App With Firefly-Powered Generative Fill Released in Beta

Adobe currently offers access to premium tools for free while the app is in beta.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 June 2025 12:20 IST
Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe Photoshop for Android app is available as a free download on the Google Play Store

Highlights
  • Photoshop for Android offers layering and other core editing features
  • Creators can access Firefly AI model-powered Generative Fill
  • The app is still in beta and offers access to premium features for free
Adobe Photoshop app was launched for Android users on Wednesday, nearly four months after its iOS counterpart was released. The app takes the array of editing features provided by the US-based company in its desktop application and packages it for the Android platform. The Photoshop app for Android (beta) lets users take advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) features like Generative Fill which is powered by Adobe's Firefly AI model. It has core editing and imaging tools tools such as access to Adobe assets, layering, and masking for a mobile editing experience.

Adobe Photoshop App for Android Price, Availability

The Adobe Photoshop app is available for Android on the Google Play Store as a free download. It is still in beta (early access) and the company says all users can access premium tools, which are usually locked behind the Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, free of cost for a limited time.

Adobe says Android devices are required to have a minimum of 6GB of RAM to run the app, while handsets with 8GB of RAM or more are recommended for an optimal experience. It is compatible with phones running Android 11 or later firmware.

Adobe Photoshop App for Android Features

As per the company, the new Adobe Photoshop app for Android has an easy-to-use interface for those who prefer to work on their phones. It brings the same core editing tools which have been offered on its desktop counterpart for years, such as layering, masking, Object Select, and Magic Wand. Further, there are AI capabilities as well, taking advantage of the company's Firefly AI model.

For example, the Generative Fill feature is claimed to analyse the pixels of the image to add or remove contents from images while matching the existing lighting, perspective, colouring, and shadow.

Meanwhile, tools such as selections, layers, and masks enable users to blend, combine, or composite images for unique creations. Adjustment layers can be used to fix bad lighting or tweak the colour. These can be enhanced by the Spot Healing brush which can remove distracting elements like spots and smudges, or Tap Select that removes, replaces, or re-colours parts of the image.

The Adobe Photoshop app for Android offers a free library of Stock assets that can be used to enhance images by adding elements or effects. Users can also export images to other Adobe platforms like Adobe Express, Adobe Fresco, and Adobe Lightroom.

The Photoshop app will be updated with additional capabilities soon, as per the company.

