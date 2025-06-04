Huawei Pura 80 series will be introduced in China later this month and we now have an exact launch date. Huawei has confirmed the operating system details of the series as well. The lineup is expected to include a Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro, a Pura 80 Pro+ and an Ultra variant, similar to the Pura 70 series, which was unveiled in the country in April 2024. Notably, there have been several online leaks have hinted at the camera features of the upcoming Huawei Pura 80.

Huawei Pura 80 Series Launch Date

The Huawei Pura 80 series will launch in China on June 11 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST), according to a Weibo post by the company. The post reveals that all the handsets in the upcoming lineup will ship with HarmonyOS 5.0.

No other official details about the upcoming Huawei Pura 80 series are available yet. However, tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) claimed in a recent Weibo post that the video recording capacity of the Pura 80 is "terrifyingly strong." This could mean that one or many of the Pura 80 series smartphones will arrive with a powerful camera setup.

The poster of the Huawei Pura 80 series launch shared in the company's Weibo post shows two camera lenses. It hints at improved camera features as well.

Another tipster, Teme (@RODENT950), shared the alleged camera specifications of the Huawei Pura 80 in an X post. As per the tipster, the handset could carry a quad rear camera unit, including a 1-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor with variable aperture, a 1/1.3-inch 50-megapixel sensor with dual focal length, a 40-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel colour temperature sensor.

Given the large sensor sizes, we could see this camera setup in one of the higher-end Pro+ or Ultra Huawei Pura 80 variants. The tipster shared a leaked image of the purported camera module as well. The four sensors are placed within a triangular island alongside a pill-shaped LED flash unit.

Notably, the base Huawei Pura 70 model carries a 50-megapixel main sensor with variable aperture and OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera at the back. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Pura 70 Ultra comes with a retractable 1-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor with a variable aperture, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel macro telephoto shooter with OIS and autofocus support.

