Lava Storm 5G lineup of smartphones in India is set to expand. The standard Lava Storm 5G version was unveiled in the country in December 2023 with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. Now, the company has revealed that it will launch the Lava Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G handsets soon. Some key features and availability details of the upcoming smartphones have been teased as well.

Lava Storm Play 5G, Lava Storm Lite 5G India Launch

The Lava Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G smartphones will launch in India soon, the company confirmed in a press release. Both phones will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Lava India e-store.

The company has confirmed that the Lava Storm Play 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC. According to the brand, it will be the first smartphone in India to launch with this chipset. It will be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 built-in storage.

We can expect the company to announce the exact launch date and confirm more details of the smartphone's specifications, pricing, and availability in the coming days or weeks.

Lava Storm 5G Price in India, Features

The company's older Lava Storm 5G was launched in India in December 2023, priced at Rs. 13,499 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. It comes in Gale Green and Thunder Black colour options. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has a face unlock feature for security.

In the camera department, the Lava Storm 5G comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, including an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ IPS 2.5D display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPRS, OTG, GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C connectivity.