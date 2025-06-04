Technology News
Google's NotebookLM Adds Feature to Let Users Share Notebooks Publicly

Once a notebook is shared, NotebookLM will allow viewers to interact with the notebook and listen to audio overviews.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 June 2025 12:59 IST
Photo Credit: Google

NotebookLM also lets users share a notebook with others by adding their email address

  • NotebookLM will also let viewers view FAQs and briefing documents
  • Viewers will not be able to edit the notebook
  • Google has added a Share button to let users quickly share notebooks
Google's NotebookLM added a new feature on Tuesday to make it easier for users to share their notebooks publicly. The artificial intelligence (AI) notes summarising platform is now adding a new Share button that will allow users to share a link to their notebooks with others. The feature works similarly to the share option on Google Docs and Slides, however, the Mountain View-based tech giant has not added an option to let viewers edit the notebooks. They can still interact with the content and chat with the AI.

NotebookLM's Notebook Sharing Is Not Available on the App

In a blog post, Google announced the rollout of the new feature. Currently, NotebookLM users can share their notebooks with others by adding their email address, as long as they have a Gmail account. This way of sharing also allows the added users to edit and collaborate on the notebook.

However, when a user wants to share the notebook with a large group of people, this method might not work. The new public sharing feature fixes this problem. The company has added a new Share button on the top right side of the page, next to the Settings button. As mentioned above, this button works similarly to other Google web apps.

notebooklm share NotebookLM Share option

Share option in NotebookLM
Photo Credit: Google

 

Once a user taps on the Share button, they will see a pop-up box appear. At the bottom of the box, a new “Notebook Access” option has been added. It is set to “Restricted” by default, but users can change it to “Anyone with a link”. After changing the access, a “Copy link” button appears at the bottom, which can be clicked to copy the link.

This link can then be shared via email, on social media platforms, or messaging apps. This is a quick way to share notebooks with others, and can be helpful for students, teachers, professionals, and even journalists and researchers.

The viewers of the notebook can listen to the AI podcasts (audio overviews), check the briefing documents, read the frequently asked questions (FAQs), and even talk to the chatbot to learn more about the notes. Notably, public sharing of notebooks is currently not available on NotebookLM's Android and iOS apps.

Comments

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Google’s NotebookLM Adds Feature to Let Users Share Notebooks Publicly
