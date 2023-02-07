Technology News

Getty Images Sues Stability AI; Accuses Stealing, Misuse of Images to Train AI System

Getty said its pictures are particularly valuable for AI training because of their image quality, variety of subject matter and detailed metadata.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 February 2023 00:23 IST
Getty Images Sues Stability AI; Accuses Stealing, Misuse of Images to Train AI System

Photo Credit: Reuters

Getty said it has licensed "millions of suitable digital assets" for AI-related purposes

Highlights
  • Stability AI released Stable Diffusion, DreamStudio last August
  • The lawsuit also accuses Stability of infringing Getty's trademarks
  • Getty asked the court to order Stability to stop using its pictures

Stock photo provider Getty Images has sued artificial intelligence company Stability AI, accusing it in a lawsuit made public on Monday of misusing more than 12 million Getty photos to train its Stable Diffusion AI image-generation system.

The lawsuit, filed in Delaware federal court, follows a separate Getty case against Stability in the United Kingdom and a related class-action complaint filed by artists in California against Stability and other companies in the fast-growing field of generative AI.

Getty declined to comment on the Delaware lawsuit. Representatives for Stability did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Reuters News competes with Getty in the market for images for editorial use.

London-based Stability AI released Stable Diffusion, an AI-based system for generating images from text inputs, and image generator DreamStudio last August. The company announced in October that it had raised over $100 million (nearly Rs. 830 crore) in funding, and has been valued at $1 billion (nearly Rs. 8,280 crore).

Seattle-based Getty accused Stability of copying millions of its photos without a license and using them to train Stable Diffusion to generate more accurate depictions based on user prompts.

Getty said its pictures are particularly valuable for AI training because of their image quality, variety of subject matter and detailed metadata.

Getty said it has licensed "millions of suitable digital assets" to other "leading technology innovators" for AI-related purposes, and that Stability infringes its copyrights and competes with it unfairly.

The lawsuit also accuses Stability of infringing Getty's trademarks, citing images generated by its AI system with Getty's watermark that Getty says could cause consumer confusion.

Getty asked the court to order Stability to stop using its pictures and requested money damages that include Stability's profits from the alleged infringement.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Getty Images, Stability AI, AI System
Samsung Galaxy S23 Have Received Orders Worth Rs. 1,400 Crore on Day 1 of Pre-Booking
Google to Launch ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
Featured video of the day
First Impressions of Samsung's 2023 Flagship

Related Stories

Getty Images Sues Stability AI; Accuses Stealing, Misuse of Images to Train AI System
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus Support
  2. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  3. Pathaan Box Office: SRK Film Breaks Records in India, Overseas
  4. Over 230 Chinese Betting, Loan Lending Apps Banned: All Details
  5. The Next PS5 Restock in India Is Set for February 7
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Launched in India: See Pricing
  7. Poco X5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Still Uses This Slow, Outdated Update Process
  10. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Launch ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
  2. Getty Images Sues Stability AI; Accuses Stealing, Misuse of Images to Train AI System
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Have Received Orders Worth Rs. 1,400 Crore on Day 1 of Pre-Booking
  4. Vedanta's Semiconductor Unit in Gujarat to Be Headed by David Reed; to Manufacture Chips for Phones, Laptops
  5. Paytm Registers Incentive Worth Rs. 130 Crore From UPI Transactions in 3 Quarters
  6. EU Lawmakers Plan to Finalise Draft AI Rules by March Amid Concerns About ChatGPT
  7. Nissan to Buy Up to 15 Percent Stake in Renault's Electric Vehicle Unit
  8. Tecno Phantom V Fold Launch Date Confirmed During MWC 2023, to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ So
  9. Facebook Parent Meta Can Be Sued for Inhumane Working Conditions, Rules Kenyan Court
  10. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Second Playable Demo Release Date Set for February 24
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.