Apple Vision Pro to Get Native Support for PlayStation, Xbox and Spatial Controllers With visionOS 26: Report

WWDC 2025 kicks off on June 9 where Apple will preview visionOS 26.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 June 2025 14:51 IST
Apple Vision Pro to Get Native Support for PlayStation, Xbox and Spatial Controllers With visionOS 26: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to preview Vision Pro's next OS iteration at WWDC 2025

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro may get native support for PS, Xbox controllers
  • The company is also reported to introduce spatial controller support
  • Users will receive alerts if spatial controllers are needed for games
Apple is gearing up to preview its yearly operating system (OS) releases at WWDC 2025 next week. So far, the rumour mill has highlighted big changes coming to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS with regards to their interface and naming strategy. However, this does not mean Apple overlooks visionOS, which powers the Apple Vision Pro. A recent report indicates that the mixed reality headset could benefit from expanded support for peripheral gamepads such as PlayStation, Xbox, and spatial controllers.

visionOS 26 Features for Apple Vision Pro

According to a 9to5Mac report, visionOS 26 will bring expanded controller support beyond its current capabilities to the Apple Vision Pro. The spatial headset is said to take advantage of native compatibility with PlayStation and Xbox controllers. While it already offers support for the aforementioned peripherals, it has not been widely adopted by developers so far.

The report states a dedicated “controller required” badge appears on the Vision Pro's App Store when a game requires a dedicated controller to be played. With visionOS 26, it will also provide alerts to the user when they acquire a title that mandates the use of a PlayStation, Xbox, or any other controller part of the Made for iPhone (MFi) programme.

Alongside, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also reported to bring support for a new type of input device — spatial controllers. These peripherals are usually used for intuitive interactions in AR and VR, tracking the orientation as well as the position in the three-dimensional space. visionOS 26 will also reportedly alert the user if a title acquired by them specifically requires Spatial Controllers that need to have motion awareness capabilities.

This move potentially underscores Apple's increased emphasis on gaming in recent years. Last year, it added support for a wired Xbox controller to iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It is speculated to announce several new initiatives, such as a new dedicated Game app during this year's WWDC. The upcoming Game app may function as a centralised hub from which Apple users can launch titles, and check their activity and in-game achievements.

Further, the company is also reported to have held talks with PlayStation to onboard support for PlayStation VR2 controllers on the Apple Vision Pro and inquired if third-party developers would offer support for the same.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, visionOS 26, WWDC 2025, Apple, PlayStation, Xbox

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, visionOS 26, WWDC 2025, Apple, PlayStation, Xbox
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Vision Pro to Get Native Support for PlayStation, Xbox and Spatial Controllers With visionOS 26: Report
