Technology News

Google, Meta, Qualcomm Form Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems in Light of New EU Tech Rules

Calling itself the Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems (CODE), the group said it wants to promote more open platforms and systems.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 December 2023 17:59 IST
Google, Meta, Qualcomm Form Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems in Light of New EU Tech Rules

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Dado Ruvic

The group said it will work with academics, policymakers and companies on digital openness

Highlights
  • Other members of the group include Honor, Lenovo
  • Motorola, Nothing, Opera also part of the coalition
  • The group has been formed in response to new EU tech rules
Advertisement

Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm and seven other tech companies on Wednesday teamed up to push for open digital ecosystems in response to new EU tech rules in a move that may also take the edge of possible future legislation.

Calling itself the Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems (CODE), the group said it wants to promote more open platforms and systems to boost growth and innovation in Europe.

The group said it will work with academics, policymakers and companies on digital openness and how this can be achieved in Europe "through the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and in future EU regulatory framework developments".

The DMA requires gatekeepers -- tech giants that control access to their platforms -- to allow third parties to inter-operate with the gatekeeper's own services and allow their business users to promote their offer and conclude contracts with their customers outside the gatekeeper's platform.

"We have had a number of conversations in the past few months about what 'good' looks like when it comes to digital ecosystems in Europe, what fosters innovation, and what will positively impact competitiveness. We think openness is the crucial element," Lynx founder Stan Larroque said in a statement.

Other members of the group are Chinese smart devices maker Honor, China's Lenovo, French augmented reality start-up Lynx, US telecoms equipment maker Motorola, UK electronics maker Nothing, Norwegian tech company Opera and German messaging services provider Wire.

The Coalition said it aims to open up digital ecosystems through cross-industry collaboration and promote seamless connectivity and interoperable systems, among others.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Meta, Qualcomm, Lenovo, Honor, Motorola, Nothing, EU, DMA
Redmi Note 13 5G Series to Launch in India on January 4: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google, Meta, Qualcomm Form Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems in Light of New EU Tech Rules
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A15 4G Launched: See Price
  2. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Nubia Z60 Ultra Design Revealed; Compared to iPhone 15 Pro in Teaser Video
  4. iQoo 12 Debuts as the First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera, Display Details Tipped Again
  6. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Renders Leaked Online: See Design
  7. Disney, Reliance Finalising Terms of India Media Operations Merger: Report
  8. OnePlus Ace 3 Colour Options, Key Specifications Tipped Once Again
  9. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ May Launch in India Soon
  10. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Tipped to Launch in India in January 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Schedules an Event During MWC 2024; May Offer a Sneak Peek at Phone 3
  2. Google, Meta, Qualcomm Form Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems in Light of New EU Tech Rules
  3. OnePlus Community Sale Live With Discounts and Offers on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Pad, Buds Pro 2
  4. Redmi Note 13 5G Series to Launch in India on January 4: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Meta Rolls Out ‘Look and Ask With Meta AI’ Feature on Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, Announces Early Access Programme
  6. India’s Crypto Action Awaits Analysis on Nation-Specific Characters and Risks: Finance Ministry
  7. Warner Bros. and Tubi Partner to Bring DC Comics Movies to Streaming for Free in the US
  8. WhatsApp Introduces Pinned Messages for Individual and Group Chats
  9. Google Working on Anti-Phishing Scanning for Deceptive Apps, May Arrive With Android 15: Report
  10. Apple Announces App Store’s Top Apps and Games of 2023: WhatsApp, JioCinema, BGMI, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »