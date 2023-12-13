Technology News

Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ were unveiled in China back in September.

Redmi Note 13 lineup features a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz

Highlights
  • The lineup features a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED panel
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  • Redmi Note 13 has a 100-megapixel dual rear camera unit
Redmi Note 13 5G series will launch in India in the first week of January, Xiaomi confirmed on Wednesday (December 13). While Xiaomi has only mentioned the Redmi Note 13 5G series, we can expect it to include the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The handsets were launched in China in September. All three models in the series feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display and have a 16-megapixel front camera. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC while the Redmi Note 13 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

The Redmi Note 13 5G series will launch in India on January 4, the company confirmed in a tweet and media invite. The Chinese brand has also set up a landing page on its India website teasing the arrival of the new Redmi Note lineup. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ were unveiled in China back in September. All three models are anticipated to make their India debut on January 4.

Redmi Note 13 series price (expected)

The price of Redmi Note 13 starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,900) in China, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro's price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400). The Redmi Note 13 Pro+, in contrast, is available with an initial price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800). Indian variants are expected to be priced similarly.

A recent leak indicated the European pricing of the Note 13 Pro models. As per the leak, the Redmi Note 13 Pro will be priced at EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,700), whereas the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ may come with a price tag of EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 45,000).

Redmi Note 13 series specifications 

The Indian variants of Redmi Note 13 5G series could offer similar specifications as their Chinese counterparts. The Redmi Note 13 lineup runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and features a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pro model runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. The vanilla Redmi Note 13 features a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC under the hood.

Redmi Note 13 has a dual rear camera unit, led by a 100-megapixel primary sensor, while the Pro models feature triple rear cameras led by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phones pack 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

