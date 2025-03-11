Split Fiction, the co-op action-adventure title from Hazelight Studios, is a hit. The game sold one million copies in the first 48 hours of launch, the It Takes Two developer confirmed Monday. It has also quickly risen to the top of Steam charts, displacing Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds as the top-selling title on the platform right now. Split Fiction launched March 6 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Split Fiction Sells 1 Million Copies

Hazelight confirmed the sales milestone in a post on X Monday. Considering Split Fiction is a two-player co-op title that cannot be played solo, one million copies sold likely means the game has been played by two million players.

SPLIT FICTION sold 1 MILLION copies in its first 48 hours!!!



The love you all show for our game is overwhelming! 😍

Everyone here at Hazelight are beyond happy - and we can't stop enjoying your amazing reactions! 🤩#SplitFiction pic.twitter.com/BiyCiPNqMU — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) March 10, 2025

On Steam's Top Sellers chart, Split Fiction has overtaken Monster Hunter Wilds and is on the second spot, behind only free-to-play title Counter-Strike 2. A look at SteamDB charts also confirms that the game is a success on Valve's platform. Split Fiction is the fifth most played game on Steam, when considering peak concurrent players in the last 24 hours. It has reached an all-time peak concurrent player count of 2,59,003. Player and sales numbers on consoles are unclear.

Hazelight's previous game, It Takes Two, was a sales juggernaut, too. The co-op title has sold over 23 million copies since it launched in 2021. It Takes Two also won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021.

Published under Electronic Arts' EA Originals banner, Split Fiction iterates on the co-op formula firmly established in It Takes Two, featuring diverse levels and shifting gameplay mechanics to offer fresh experiences across the playthrough. The game puts players in the shoes of Mio and Zoe, two writers who've gotten stuck in their stories that flit between Sci-Fi and Fantasy worlds. Split Fiction is now available on PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store and the EA App), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, with full cross-play support across all platforms.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.