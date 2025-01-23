Technology News
It’s a Sin OTT Release: Acclaimed Series on the 1980s AIDS Crisis Now Streaming Online

The drama It’s a Sin, set in 1980s London, captures the impact of the AIDS crisis. Stream it now on Lionsgate Play.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 January 2025 16:15 IST
Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

Highlights
  • It’s a Sin portrays the 1980s AIDS crisis in the UK
  • Stream the drama now on Lionsgate Play
  • Features Olly Alexander and an acclaimed ensemble cast
The British drama series It's a Sin, created by Russell T Davies, vividly portrays the struggles and triumphs of a group of friends navigating life during the 1980s AIDS epidemic in London. This compelling five-episode miniseries unfolds between 1981 and 1991, highlighting the impact of the HIV/AIDS crisis on personal and societal levels. The show captures the unyielding spirit of its characters as they strive to embrace life despite the looming challenges of the era.

When and Where to Watch It's a Sin

It's a Sin is currently available for streaming on Lionsgate Play. Viewers can now delve into this emotional journey, which offers an in-depth look at a pivotal decade in LGBTQ+ history.

Official Trailer and Plot of It's a Sin

The trailer for It's a Sin gives a glimpse into the vibrant yet turbulent lives of the central characters as they navigate friendship, love, and the growing shadow of the HIV/AIDS crisis. The storyline begins in 1981, when a group of young men move to London to chase their dreams, only to be confronted by an epidemic that alters the course of their lives. Over ten years, the series examines how the crisis reshapes relationships, societal perceptions, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Cast and Crew of It's a Sin

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis, Keeley Hawes, and Neil Patrick Harris. The project was helmed by director Peter Hoar, with Nicola Shindler and Phil Collinson among its producers.

Reception of It's a Sin

Critics and audiences alike have praised It's a Sin for its powerful performances and authentic storytelling. Garnering high viewership on Channel 4's streaming platform, it became the most-binged series upon its release. The show also led to an increase in HIV testing, reflecting its societal impact. Acclaimed at the 2022 British Academy Television Awards, it received twelve nominations and secured multiple accolades, including Best Director: Fiction.

 

Further reading: It’s a Sin, AIDS crisis drama, Lionsgate Play, Russell T Davies, British series
